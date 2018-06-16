5 Reasons Why You Should Conceal Carry

The best way to make sure you’re always protected today is to carry a gun. Chances are you’re reading this because you’re on the fence about concealed carry. Not only should you carry for your own protection, but you should carry because it’s your right with the 2nd amendment.

We live in a country where we’re fortunate enough to have many rights and freedoms. Unfortunately, a lot of these rights are taken for granted and every day there’s more discussion on gun control and the 2nd amendment specifically.

One of the best ways to describe our situation is that we as a people aren’t going to miss it until it’s gone. By then it will also be too late. A lot of people don’t realize how important many of our freedoms are until they’re changed.

The best way to make sure you don’t lose one of these freedoms or even have it changed is to treat it like a muscle. If you don’t exercise your right or “your muscle” it’ll become a shadow of what it once was.

Here’s Why We Think You Should Carry Daily

If the 2nd amendment alone isn’t enough of a reason to conceal carry here’s 5 more reasons:

1 – Personal Protection

Probably the most important reason to conceal carry is for your own personal protection. You never know what could happen out in public or really anywhere. Being armed can be the difference between life and death for you and the people around you.

You don’t even have to consider it protection from other people because animals can be just as dangerous. Either way, if you want to be in control of your own fate and not rely on someone else you should carry a gun.

2 – It Becomes a Hobby

Carrying a gun quickly becomes a new hobby. Honestly, it sorts of must because if you’re going to carry at all you should know how to use your gun. Practicing is important and if you’re a complete beginner I recommend taking a few lessons from a gun range.

Lessons are typically quite cheap, and it’ll give you a good base for starting. Then you can start practicing shooting once a month or more to grow more comfortable with your weapon. It’s important to be comfortable with your gun because you won’t hesitate to use it if that time comes.

3 – Self Confidence

Have you ever walked to your car or somewhere in an unfamiliar area that made you a little nervous? Most of us have and that’s human nature. We’re often afraid of the unknown and things unfamiliar to us.

If you’re carrying a gun the odds are you’re going to be much more confident walking to your car in that parking garage at night. This is a huge boost in confidence and women particularly find it life changing to know that if something were to happen that they would be capable of defending themselves.

4 – Safer as a Society

You’ve probably seen a video on Facebook where someone stopped a robbery because they were carrying. The more good people we have walking around with guns the safer everyone would be.

If a robber knew nearly everyone carried a gun they would rethink about trying to rob a store or break into a house. With more guns in the hands of good people the safer we would be as a whole.

5 – It’s Your Right

To tie all this back to my original statement on the 2nd amendment… it’s simply your right to carry a gun. Think of how many people in other countries don’t have the right to do this. This makes them a lot more susceptible to criminals who aren’t looking to abide by the law in any way and they know their victims won’t be armed.

You have the right to protect yourself, your family, and your property. Take advantage of the land of the free and exercise your 2nd amendment right.

Conclusion

You can obviously tell I’m a big supporter of the 2nd amendment and thank that politicians need to leave our gun rights alone. What do you think and where do you stand on this topic? Would love to see a friendly debate or discussion below. Thanks for reading!

