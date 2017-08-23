After the tragic violence that occurred in Charlottesville last week, race has been a relevant and staying issue. That is, thanks in part to the decisive mainstream media pushing their anti-unity narrative in favor of fracturing the country further than ever before. After the attack, Fake News media has been obsessive over claiming President Trump didn’t condemn the incident… when he actually did so on the day it happened!

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

It’s obvious that the mainstream media will never be placated or report fairly on Trump…

Instead of any real reporting on the President or the news, they’ll continue to push their agenda and narratives in lieu of facts and reality. Having earned their “Fake News” title in a spectacularly easy fashion after their slanted reporting of the 2016 Presidential election, the media willfully replaces reality with misinformation. It’s the only way they can convince anyone to join their failing, inorganic cause.

The Fake News media will ignore and leave out the facts that obliterate their weak narrative. The media creates an artificial echo chamber propped up only by their faulty reporting to bolster and support their often dead-wrong claims. Plainly, the Fake News media decrees and decides what we should focus on; our outrage, our ire, our emotions – controlled by top elites and leftists that work and finagle the media as their tool.

The mainstream media has hurled vitriol and hate at the President over the past week – despite his strong condemnations – saying he supports both racism and racists…

…but lo and behold, they’re replacing reality with misinformation! Below are 9 different times the “Trump is a racist” narrative the mainstream media pushes was utterly demolished:

Seriously: would a racist look so happy to be pictured right next to two prominent African-American heroes? I don’t think so.

All the way back in 1991, Trump was already denouncing renowned bigot, David Duke. Speaking on the hostility that plagued the nation then, Trump said that he hated seeing what Duke represented – racism, hate, bigotry. Decades before ever running for President and being faced with demands of renouncing Duke, Trump was ahead of the curve in doing it so long ago. Checkmate, leftists.

On top of that, the President of the ADL went so far as to praise Trump in 1997 for taking the issue of discrimination at private golf clubs head-on. Bear in mind, the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) is – and was – the authority on anything “hate-related”, having labeled Pepe the Frog as a hate symbol in 2016. For the President of the ADL to have praised Trump speaks volumes and cannot be denied by anyone – would the ADL have really praised a racist?

Ironically enough, recently turned anti-Trump activist, Jesse Jackson showered the President with compliments and accolades in 1999 for a lifetime of helping the African-American community. Jesse Jackson, who only recently began to criticize Trump, seemingly had a change of heart since 1999. What could have made him change his mind? Could it be an Establishment and political system hell-bent on destroying and ending the President by any means possible?

Again, Trump blasted David Duke as a bigot, racist, and a problem. Strong words with a strong meaning; disavowing doesn’t come any simpler than that. On record, Trump has condemned and blasted and disavowed Duke – somehow it’s still not enough for the mainstream media or leftists!

After singer Jennifer Hudson’s family was senselessly murdered, Trump stepped in to provide accommodations and lodgings to her – letting Hudson stay at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago for free. This generous and kind-hearted gesture is overlooked by the mainstream media and the left but the fact is, it happened. Why would a racist go out of his way to help Hudson in the way Trump did? It’s because Trump isn’t a racist; no matter how badly the mainstream media drills it into your head!

In the infancy of his candidacy, Trump again shut down claims that he supported David Duke or wanted Duke’s endorsement for the Presidency. However, the mainstream media still constantly prodded and demanded Trump to “disavow” Duke throughout his campaign even though he had already disavowed Duke at several points in the past.

Last year, Trump disavowed the fringe Alt-Right, saying their hate was unacceptable. To claims that he “energized the alt-right”, Trump staunchly rejected the notion and disavowed the group and their ideological putridness completely.

On the heels of Charlottesville, Trump condemned and disavowed by name the racist groups the mainstream accused him of supporting. Considering he spoke of unity no matter creed, race, or belief during his inauguration in January, this most recent condemnation should come as a surprise to no one… but, of course, it was still a huge story for the Fake News media…

The length the mainstream media goes to repudiate and demonize Trump is a sad indicator of the times we live in.

In their effort to delegitimize Trump, the media has nullified their own cause. When compared to their soulless, Establishment-backed pushing of narratives and agendas, President Trump’s kindred humanity and kindness is highlighted and contrasts sharply. Surely the Fake News media will continue to happily dig their own grave deeper and deeper; it’s up to us to start putting the dirt back in their hole to bury them alive and stifle any reach they have.