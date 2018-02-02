Bernie Sanders Cancels Interview With Local Vermont Newspaper Because He Didn’t Get To Control The Questions

On Monday, Senator Bernie Sanders backed out of an interview with Vermont newspaper, Seven Days, after the paper refused to accept conditions set by his staff.

Sanders backed out of the interview after Daniel McLean, the Senator’s spokesman, called the reporter Sunday night and attempted to set the conditions that any questions about “political gossip” or Sanders’ family were not to be discussed.

Jane Sanders, Bernie’s wife, has notably been under federal scrutiny due to possible bank fraud following a land deal negotiated when she was president of Burlington College in Vermont in 2010.

Although Sanders reneged on the interview which was originally set after an airport press conference on Monday, Seven Days still attended and had a quick exchange of words with the Senator:

…The senator walked away from the podium, gathered his belongings and walked toward the airport’s security screening area. “Hey, Senator, do you have time for that interview?” Seven Days called after him. “Pardon me?” Sanders asked. “Do you have time for that interview that we’ve been talking about?” Seven Days repeated. “No,” the senator said as he handed his ticket and identification to a Transportation Security Administration officer. “Not right now.” “You think you could make time at some point in the coming weeks?” Seven Days pressed. “Well, as I think Dan indicated, we talk about issues. We don’t talk about gossip,” Sanders said. “And anybody who wants to talk to me about real issues, I’m happy to—” “That’s precisely what I want to talk with you about,” Seven Days interjected. “So will you make time, then, to talk about real issues?” “What’d I just say?” the senator asked. “Well, we’ve been asking for almost three years now for an interview,” Seven Days responded. “I don’t talk to gossip columnists,” the senator shot back. “I talk about issues.” “I have lots of questions for you about the issues,” Seven Days called out to Sanders as the senator walked away. “But we don’t accept conditions from politicians in exchange for interviews. Not a policy at Seven Days.”

The final quote, which concludes Seven Days’ stellar article, perfectly encapsulates the sheer insanity of Senator Sanders’ pompous and holier-than-thou attitude…

For some reason, Bernie Sanders thinks he can still masquerade as against the Establishment…

…after being totally bought out by them!

He was cheated out of the “Democratic” primaries… but endorsed Crooked Hillary by the end of it. Since the election, he’s become nothing but a mouthpiece to obstruct and impede Trump on behalf of the same “billionaire class” he posits the President sold us out to.

Instead of facing the reality that Trump’s proposed tax reform helps families across the board, Sanders attempts to mislead and spread false information. Instead of behaving as the tolerant and intelligent left; it seems all Sanders is capable of anymore is projection.

Bernie Sanders is steeped in sin and ignores reality in lieu of emotive pandering. We may have dodged a bullet in avoiding Clinton as President, but Sanders could have been even worse…