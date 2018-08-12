BIAS EXPOSED: Charlottesville Criminals Treated Differently Based On Political Affiliation

In June, 23-year-old Corey Long was convicted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 20 days in jail with 100 hours of community service after being photographed using a makeshift flamethrower against white nationalists at the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville.

An assault charge against Long was ultimately dismissed. Long’s legal adviser, Malik Shabazz said of the sentencing:

I disagree that it was a violent act. It was clear that Mr. Long was trying to ward off a group of persons that have been committing violent acts all day.

Without a doubt, neither side was in the right in Charlottesville, but it’s asinine to claim Long’s actions weren’t as violent as anyone on the side he didn’t agree with and decided to attack.

Miraculously, Long avoided any lengthy stay in jail after wielding such a dangerous weapon. Even his sentencing of 100 days community service was exceedingly lenient.

Compare Corey Long with Eric Clanton, a former California professor and Antifa protester, who stood accused of bashing up to seven Trump supporters in the head with a bike lock.

Originally, Clanton faced 11 years in prison. One of the victims he hit with his bike lock caused a wound that needed five staples to close. Another, who was wearing a helmet when Clanton attacked him, had piece of his headgear blown off from the impact.

After entering a “no contest” plea for misdemeanor battery, three felony assault charges, a felony for inflicting serious bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for wearing a face-mask were dismissed against Clanton.

Instead of any serious consequences for such heinous actions, Clanton merely received three years of probation.

Eric Clanton, Antifa member who assaulted 7 #Trump supporters w/ a bike lock, had the charges against him dropped and was given 3 years probation… Assault with a deadly weapon and the punishment is probation! America has 2-tiered justice system – DISGRACEFUL. #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/3l3LdAVHyU — Jon Hall ❌ (@JonHallFMS) August 9, 2018

Much like Corey Long, Clanton’s sentencing was light, despite his deadly and reckless behavior that overwhelmingly dwarfed Long’s actions at the Unite The Right rally. And still, Clanton only spent four days in jail.

With Long and Clanton in mind, let’s take a look at the sentencing of two men who merely removed the tarps from Confederate statues in Charlottesville after the city had covered them in mourning in regards to the events that transpired on August 12 with Heather Heyer.

Brian Lambert, convicted of two counts of trespassing and destruction of property, received eight months in jail after damaging the tarp on a Stonewall Jackson statue and an orange fence around a Robert E. Lee statue.

Christopher Wayne was convicted of two counts trespassing and destruction of property, attempting to remove tarps from the same statues. Wayne was sentenced to five months behind bars.

The precedent is clear as day – two men who removed tarps from statues received the most significant time in jail in relation to two men who placed other’s lives in danger. Wayne and Lambert were likely railroaded for their political beliefs and made an example of to pacify the lynch mob mentality of the left.

Leftists like Clanton are given a free pass after using deadly weapons against people they don’t agree with politically – even his punishment of a few years probation isn’t enough for Clanton’s use of deadly force.

In contrast, Wayne and Lambert were sentenced more severely because they held the wrong political opinions – their crimes ultimately didn’t matter, but their beliefs certainly did.