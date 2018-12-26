Christopher Steele ADMITS He Was Hired To Help Hillary Clinton Challenge 2016 Election Results

Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who prepared the infamous “Steele” dossier that led to more than two years’ worth of investigation into Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign, has told a London court that he was hired to to provide assurance of challenging the results of the 2016 election in the result of Hillary Clinton’s potential defeat.

Unsurprisingly, this massive revelation has been virtually unreported in the mainstream media.

Steele went on to further specify that Perkins Coie hired his services to put together a dossier of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign to give the Democrats and Hillary Clinton a basis to challenge the legitimacy of the election results.

Steele wrote in answer to court interrogatories:

Fusion (GPS)’s immediate client was law firm Perkins Coie. It engaged Fusion to obtain information necessary for Perkins Coie… to provide legal advice on the potential impact of Russian involvement on the legal validity of the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential election. Based on that advice, parties such as the Democratic National Committee… could consider steps they would be legally entitled to take to challenge the validity of the outcome of that election.

Steele’s salacious dossier was used by the FBI to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act – or FISA – warrant to spy on the Trump campaign and close associates. Although the FBI never explicitly told the FISA court that the Clinton campaign or DNC paid for the dossier, they did designate that the dossier was put together as “opposition research”.

The Steele dossier was spread widely before and after the 2016 election. The dossier is directly responsible for claims of Russian interference in the election. Furthermore, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic party, and entirety of the political and media Establishment used the fictitious dossier to sow doubt and spread misinformation regarding President Trump’s historic win.

Just as Steele’s employers – the DNC and Hillary Clinton – intended to happen.

Imagine that – the corrupt and crony Democrats setting up an “insurance plan” in the event their desired outcome didn’t materialize with Clinton’s win in 2016. Disgustingly, James Comey’s FBI acted as lapdog to the Democratic political Establishment and spied on Trump and his associates on behalf of a false dossier to extrapolate a surveillance warrant.

Straight from the horse’s mouth and now indisputable: the Steele dossier was a total farce used to further the agenda of the Establishment’s anti-Trump agenda after their stunning 2016 defeat.

Oh, Mueller – where art thou?