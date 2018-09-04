CNN Publishes Erroneous “Bombshell” Story – Doesn’t Redact Their Claims; Proudly Stands By Their Fake News

It’s a story as seemingly old as time itself now…

CNN has been caught up in yet another incident involving fake news. The network – after relying on Michael Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, for a story he now says is inaccurate – won’t admit that they made a mistake in running with it.

Last month, CNN ran a “bombshell” report that Davis’ client, Michael Cohen, had information that President Trump knew in advance about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son, son-in-law, campaign chairman, and a Russian lawyer. The CNN report, of course, was sourced anonymously and without any merit.

Lanny Davis, however, has outed himself as the source for the story – and says that Cohen has no such information about Trump knowing about the meeting in advance.

Going further, take notice that CNN’s anonymously sourced article includes bylines from Carl Bernstein and Jim Sciutto – two major names in the broadcast industry – to bolster their unverified reporting.

Davis told Fox News:

I should not be talking to reporters on background about something I’m not certain about… The combination of big stakes and a big mistake is a bad moment for me. If I had a redo in life, I wouldn’t have said anything about the subject.

Although Davis regrets his role in the matter, CNN has stated that they “stand by [the] story, and are confident in [their] reporting of it”.

The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time. Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

CNN may attempt to hold President Trump accountable to the truth, however, the network is flippant in regards to holding themselves accountable. Last week, CNN PR even responded to one of Trump’s tweets calling Carl Bernstein out as a “degenerate fool”, claiming:

Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but Carl Bernstein is not one of them.

That’s right, caught in a direct lie and spewing fake news – CNN has doubled down on their falsities by defiantly claiming they don’t lie.

If they had any before, CNN would have lost any remaining shreds of journalistic integrity they held. Sadly, this has long been the norm for CNN, who are fine with bullying and doxxing people they see fit to punish and publishing any story that passes by their desks no matter how unverified. Somehow, CNN still retains viewers who unabashedly give them credibility to pump out garbage and anonymously sourced reports baselessly denigrating Trump.

Notice how hard #CNN was banking on Lanny Davis' claims of having proof of #Trump's collusion w/ Russia? Notice how quickly they made it disappear when the entire story blew up in their faces?@CNN is the KING of #FakeNews for a reason – no integrity or shame! #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/BcHv85ozPH — Jon Hall 🐼 (@JonHallFMS) August 31, 2018

It’s the old leftist mantra: standards for thee, but not for me.

CNN constantly derides and blasts the Trump administration to supposedly hold them accountable to the truth but flaunts reality when it’s not convenient for their narratives.

To apologize and retract their bogus story would go a long way into beginning to rebuild their failing reputation among broadcast news networks as a fake news factory.

Instead, CNN has seen fit to cross their arms, stick up their nose, and admit no wrong-doing; pointing the finger the other way and refusing to look in the mirror to recognize the terrible standards the network is holding themselves to.