Crime Rate In The U.K. Soars While 90% Of Recorded Crime Goes Uncharged

Homicide and crime rates – including sexual assaults, and knife and gun attacks – continue to rise in the United Kingdom, with 90% of recorded offenses not ending in charges.

A report published last week lays bare the shocking numbers – crimes resulting in charges sat at 11%, with the percentage falling two points in just a year to 9%; down from 15% in 2015.

Since March of this year and the 12 months before, only 443,000 crimes out of 4.6 million recorded resulted in charges.

Notably, the number of recorded crimes rose by 11% to 5.5 million offenses – the highest level in over a decade.

Earlier this year, the homicide rate in London overtook New York City – with knife attacks rising by more than 30%. Although crime rates are surging in the U.K., officer numbers in London have hit a record low.

As it stands, fewer than 1 in 10 of recorded crimes result in a charge, doing little to abate fear that England is undergoing an epidemic of violent crime.

“High-harm” violent offenses involving weapons have soared – with knife, gun, and homicide rates rising rapidly.

Official figures reported by the Office for National Statistics detail that – even excluding incidents with multiple victims, such as the terror attacks in London or Manchester – homicides rose 12% from 74 to 701 in just the span of a year.

At the beginning of the year, after four young men were murdered in separate knife attacks in London during New Year’s Eve celebrations, mayor Sadiq Khan said:

I am doing everything I can to tackle this scourge in our communities. Keeping the country safe should be the Government’s priority too, and it is time ministers stopped shirking this responsibility…

Before being elected in 2016, Khan promised to “challenge gang culture and knife crime head on”. However, it comes as no surprise Khan attempted to place the blame elsewhere after making comments claiming that terrorism is “part and parcel of living in a big city”.

Through Khan’s utter refusal to look at the reality before him, the prognosis for the United Kingdom doesn’t look good.

Until politically-correct politicians can admit and recognize they created the crisis they are experiencing first-hand, crime and homicide rates – and likely even terrorist acts – will continue to trend upward in the U.K.