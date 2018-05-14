Did The FBI Plant A Spy In The Trump Campaign To Infiltrate and Subvert a Presidential Bid?

Last week, the Department of Justice failed in its battle with Congress after House Intelligence Committee members were allowed to view classified documents regarding a top-secret intelligence source that had been part of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

Speaking on Thursday, Speaker Paul Ryan backed Devin Nunes’s request for information on the FBI source saying that Nunes’s request was “wholly appropriate”, “completely within the scope” of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation, and “something that should have been answered a while ago”.

Instead of being forthcoming with this damning information, the Department has instead deliberately sat on it – refusing to turn any of it over.

After Nunes issued a letter and subpoena demanding details, Rod Rosenstein – Deputy Attorney General – accused the House of “extortion” and publicly declined to release any of the information. The best argument behind Rosenstein’s refusal was that revealing any details on the source could result in “loss of human lives”.

According to the bombshell Wall Street Journal report, it is likely the FBI implanted a spy into the Trump campaign during the 2016 election:

Thanks to the Washington Post’s unnamed law-enforcement leakers, we know Mr. Nunes’s request deals with a “top secret intelligence source” of the FBI and CIA, who is a U.S. citizen and who was involved in the Russia collusion probe. When government agencies refer to sources, they mean people who appear to be average citizens but use their profession or contacts to spy for the agency. Ergo, we might take this to mean that the FBI secretly had a person on the payroll who used his or her non-FBI credentials to interact in some capacity with the Trump campaign.

On top of the wiretap debacle and Obama appointees freely “unmasking” Trump campaign officials to surveil and monitor them during the election with FISA, if the FBI placed a mole inside the Trump campaign – this takes it to a whole new unprecedented level.

With their refusal to release any of the details regarding this top-secret intelligence source ingrained with the Trump campaign, the true and utter desperation that both the Establishment and Democrats must be feeling is showcased front-and-center.

With the impending Inspector General’s report that is supposedly “worse than expected” and likely to eviscerate Comey’s tenure as FBI head, it will be nigh impossible for any crony politician to ignore the blatant corruption and immorality rooted in the Obama administration’s usurping and perversion of America’s own system and institutions.

It’s long been obvious that the FBI was “with her” after cleanly letting Hillary Clinton off scot-free when mountains of evidence and wrong-doing were weighing her down. However, if the FBI truly planted a spy inside the Trump campaign and attempted to infiltrate from the inside to bring Trump’s bid for the Presidency down, the implications are huge and historic – in the worst way possible.

Erstwhile, the drip-drip-drip of damning information continues to pour and the puzzle slowly comes together. Through their misdeeds and lack of integrity, the power players implicated in this espionage scandal must face consequences for their treasonous actions. One thing is for certain, had Hillary Clinton won the White House – none of this would have ever seen the light of day, brushed under the rug. Even in their attempt to rig the election and use American institutions to their whim and abuse, they still lost – and seemingly, things are about to get very interesting…