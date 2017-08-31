Episode 08 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released; this week’s episode features Jon Hall as a guest of the show. A link is below:

Episode 08 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on the politicization of Hurricane Harvey, Berkeley Antifa attacks and their effects, President Trump ending restrictions on giving out military hardware to law enforcement, and much more.

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

If you are interested in coming on the Free Market Shooter podcast as a guest, please contact Duane Norman.