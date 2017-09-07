Episode 09 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released; this week’s episode features Rich Russell as a guest of the show. A link is below:

Episode 09 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on President Trump’s ending of President Obama’s DACA executive orders, the ongoing Awan brothers saga, thoughts on America’s nuclear triad and whether all three legs are essential, and much more.

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

