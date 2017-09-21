Episode 11 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. A link is below:

Episode 11 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on Trump’s speech to the UN, questioning whether or not US Navy warships have been hacked, discussion on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and much more.

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

If you are interested in coming on the Free Market Shooter podcast as a guest, please contact Duane Norman.