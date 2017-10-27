Saturday, October 28, 2017

🎙️ Episode 15 – FMShooter Podcast

By , in Podcast on .

Episode 15 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. The podcast can be listened to on this page:

For those preferring direct access, a link is below:

Episode 15 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on the newly released JFK files, the Uranium One revelations with Hillary Clinton, Rep. Frederica Wilson, and more.

 

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

If you are interested in coming on the Free Market Shooter podcast as a guest, please contact Duane Norman.

Subscribe to FMShooter via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to FMShooter and receive notifications of new posts by email.

FMShooter’s Top Reads

Recommended articles