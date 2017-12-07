🎙️ Episode 20 – FMShooter Podcast

Episode 20 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. The podcast can be listened to on this page:



For those preferring direct access, a link is below:

Episode 20 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on Al Franken and the #MeToo movement, Trump’s Jerusalem Embassy move, concealed carry reciprocity, the “cake” case, and more.

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

If you are interested in coming on the Free Market Shooter podcast as a guest, please contact Duane Norman.