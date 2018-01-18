🎙️ Episode 24 – FMShooter Podcast

Episode 24 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. The podcast can be listened to on this page:



Episode 24 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on Senator “Dicky” Durbin, Jim Acosta’s removal from the Oval Office, the “Fake News” awards, a potential government shutdown, NFL ratings, and more.

Updating our “power rankings” of our most hated Members of Congress, we have expanded the list to 15 members, and revised the rankings to reflect recent events:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) [unch] Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) [unch] Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) [up 5] Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) [new] Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) [new] Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) [unch] Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee (D-TX) [down 4] Senator John McCain (R-AZ) [down 1] Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) [down 4] Senator “Dicky” Durbin (D-IL) [new] Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) [new] Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) [new] Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) [down 9] Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) [down 4] Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-CA) [down 6]

We are adding another new feature to our podcast page – the “Congressman of the Week” award. This week’s award goes to Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) for his work calling out the false negotiations of Democrats on the DACA bill:

So Democrats are now threatening to shut down the government if they don't get amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants. Let's see how that works out for them, especially in places like WV, IN, MO, ND, & MT. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 15, 2018

Might as well roll it straight into the trash can … mass amnesty far beyond DACA, fake border security, no end to chain migration. https://t.co/pkpCrJxXfa — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 17, 2018

