Jemele Hill, co-host of ESPN’s SportsCenter, took to Twitter on Monday blasting President Trump as a “white supremacist”. She also labeled him as “unqualified and unfit” for America’s highest office; claiming that his win was a “direct result of white supremacy”.

What are these comments coming from a sports network for? When people tune into a football or basketball game, they want to escape away from the woes and problems of the world; not have it infiltrate into their favorite pastime. Hill would probably call that notion white privilege because only white people have the benefit of escaping from their problems.

Not only that, Hill’s comments are downright rude. Along with spewing baseless, unproven vitriolic hate toward the President’s character, she responded to a user on Twitter during her tirade, saying:

“Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn’t, because I cared about more than just myself.”

Again, why an ESPN host is chiding a potential viewer for their political beliefs is beyond me. She’s bringing up the tense and fractured race relations present in our country for little to no reason other than to be obnoxious.

It seems that Jemele Hill’s specialty, though, is to be obnoxious…

On her Twitter spree, she also hit on Kid Rock and his recent Senate bid, tweeting:

He loves black people so much that he pandered to racists by using a flag that unquestionably stands for dehumanizing black people. https://t.co/ukbl3RodoP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Here we go again! Hill and other leftists can label Kid Rock as a racist all they want – remember, it worked so well when they tried it with Trump – because simply nothing could be further from reality! Could Kid Rock, who gained sole custody of his son and parented as a single father since 2000, really be a racist when his son is black?

Would a racist like Kid Rock be honored with an award from NAACP for $50K in donations to his hometown of Detroit – a city wholly ignored by the Obama admin and Democrats left to deteriorate? Leftists and liberals may scream that Kid Rock proudly flies the confederate flag but it’s not hard to see that the flag means something completely different to him than it does to actual racists.

One, the confederate flag is also known as the rebel flag, which Kid Rock identifies with – he even has an album titled “Rebel Soul”. Secondly, Kid Rock’s greatest influence – Lynyrd Skynyrd, also flew the rebel flag; unabashedly and without apology.

Even though the Confederate flag has become mired with toxicity in the identity politics-laden landscape of the world today doesn’t mean it loses its meaning for regular, everyday Americans – ones that don’t have a racist bone in their body. Communist flags can be seen proudly flying at liberal protests but leftists seemingly get a free pass for adhering themselves to such a vile political ideology.

Leftists parade with communist, BLM, Antifa flags – movements associated with real fascism, violence, and hate – but outrage is solely directed toward the rebel flag. Yes, I understand the history of the Confederacy and what leftists think the flag represents. A better question, I think, directed to all on the left offended by the Confederate flag is:

What do the flags your side flies mean to your movement?

As usual, quick-to-offend liberals show no modicum of self-awareness. At this point, I’m sure that none of them own a mirror (or any sort of reflective surface) in their home because how could they look at themselves without feeling shame? Jemele Hill proudly parrots the false narrative of the Establishment-backed mainstream media and somehow thinks she’s doing good for the world instead of dividing it further.

Hill, with her comments, sported like the underdog – putting white, racist America on notice – but really, Hill’s comments and thinking are painfully standard nowadays. On any given network, you can expect a huge liberal bias – and sadly, that includes non-political networks like ESPN, TLC, and others. For instance, last April, former All-Star pitcher-turned-baseball analyst Curt Schilling posted on Facebook:

“LET HIM IN! to the restroom with your daughter or else you’re a narrow-minded, judgmental, unloving racist bigot who needs to die. A man is a man no matter what they call themselves, I don’t care what they are, who they sleep with, men’s room was designed for the penis, women’s not so much. Now you need laws telling us differently? Pathetic.”

Like Hill, Schilling espoused political opinion online. The only difference? Schilling shared conservative views, a total no-no in the entertainment industry. Curt Schilling was let go after his comments, fired by ESPN. In Jemele Hill’s case? ESPN apologized for Hill’s remarks and said her views do not reflect the views of the network. In the broadcasting industry, it’s acceptable for leftist-fueled tirades against, well, anything but conservative or right-leaning views do not get granted that same allowance.

Consider Bob Costas’s famous rant on gun control he gave during a Sunday night game of football between the Cowboys and Eagles…

You want some actual perspective on this? Well, a bit of it comes from a Kansas City based-writer Jason Whitlock with whom I do not always agree but who today said it so well today that we may as well as quote or paraphrase from the end of his article.

‘Our current gun culture,’ Whitlock wrote, ‘… ensures that more and more domestic disputes will end in the ultimate tragedy, and that more convenience-store confrontations over loud music coming from a car will leave more teenaged boys bloody and dead. …

‘Handguns do not enhance our safety. They exacerbate our flaws, tempt us to escalate arguments and bait us into embracing confrontation rather than avoiding it.’

In the coming days, Jovan Belcher’s actions and their possible connections to football will be analyzed. Who knows? But here, wrote Jason Whitlock is what I believe. If Jovan Belcher didn’t possess a gun, he and Kasandra Perkins would both be alive today.”

…and simply ask yourself: could a conservative have given a pro-gun rant during Sunday night football without any outrage or blowback? Very unlikely.

Whilst claiming to be the ones slighted and chagrined, Jemele Hill; et al leftist personalities don’t realize they are the ones benefiting from actual privilege and advantage. Their views are allowed an unimpeded platform to be shared – others simply do not get that blessing. If your views as a personality do not align with that of the solely left mainstream media, you better do good to keep your mouth shut if you want to keep your job.

Is it right? Certainly not. It is the standard, though – across the board for all networks and all programs, left and liberal views are bolstered while right, conservative views are stomped out.