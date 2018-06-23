European World Leaders Feel The Heat Of Unmitigated Migration

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are facing unprecedented circumstances as a restless populace finally awakens to the dangers of free and unfettered migration across Europe.

According to a new poll, nearly half of German voters want Merkel to resign. After Merkel rejected proposed reforms to migration policies, many voters took chagrin to her pro-immigration policies that often come at the expense of ordinary citizens.

43% of Germans said they want Merkel to quit, another 42% said she should stay – 15% were unsure of how they felt.

After years of open borders and the bloodshed of innocent citizens, the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) demanded that Merkel get tough on illegal migrants and gave her a two-week deadline to find solutions to the rampant problems associated with refugees and migrants before they close the region’s borders without her consent.

CSU leader and interior minister Horst Seehofer is leading the charge against the policy of Merkel’s open borders for Germany. Among his demands are returning illegal migrants who have been rejected for asylum in other nations bordering the country and focusing on German citizens first and foremost. Sound familiar?

President Trump even weighed in on the situation earlier this week, calling out the soaring crime rate in Germany and the vulnerable situation Merkel now finds herself in amidst a violently changing culture where migrants refuse to assimilate…

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

On the heels of Merkel’s embattled position, French President Emmanuel Macron even went so far as to attack and criticize the rise of nationalist and conservative political parties across Europe. Macron said:

I’m saying to you in the gravest terms: Many hate the European Union, but they have hated it for a long time, and now you see them rise, like leprosy, all around Europe, in countries where we thought that they would never reappear. Our neighbors are saying the worst things and we’re getting used to it! They’re making the worst provocations and no one is horrified by that…

Macron willfully ignores the reality and scope of the situation Europe faces. To simply write off the rise of populist movements across Europe as “leprosy” is entirely ignorant and a testament to how foolhardy Macron seems to be regarding France’s future as a free, Westernized society. Lest we forget, the tragic 2015 Bataclan terror attacks that left 130 slaughtered transpired in Paris, as well as the 2016 truck attack in Nice, France that left 86 dead and 458 injured.

Notably, Macron’s anti-nationalist comments come shortly after Italy refused two more ships of refugees from docking at their ports, barring the refugees easy access to the country.

Finally, European leaders are forming a charge against the reckless and thoughtless policies that have plagued the EU for far too long yet Macron shamelessly likens them to “leprosy”. Truly, it is an uphill battle in Europe but as more and more citizens and politicians wake up to the reality facing their native homelands, which is – fight back or be invaded and taken over – the tides will hopefully begin to turn.

Amazingly, Macron has posited that the nationalist and conservative parties rising in Europe are a sickness. It is effectively the same thing as stating that unfettered immigration is a benefit to European society, even though the lawless and disruptive nature of migrants has been anything but beneficial.