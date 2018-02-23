Even CNN’s Tapper Is Forced To Recognize Gun Control Advocates’ Violence

Mainstream media has gone out of its way to criticize NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch for her conduct at an “unscripted” town hall hosted by CNN. In particular, The Hill has published a story centered on the account of one of the conference’s attendees which mocked Loesch for “lying” about what occurred:

“As someone who was there front row, the crowd was not cheering ‘burn her’ as she walked off stage,” the student, whose name is Natasha, posted on Twitter. “We yelled ‘shame on you’ instead. Why does she insist on lying? Does she and the NRA feel threatened by us?” In a Thursday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Loesch told the audience that as she left the town hall stage, attendees were screaming “burn her.” “I had to have a security detail to get out. I wouldn’t have been able to exit that if I didn’t have a private security detail,” Loesch said. “There were people rushing the stage and screaming ‘burn her.’”

The Hill was anything but alone – Ian Millhiser of Think Progress went out of his way to insult Loesch, mocking her and her husband as “snowflakes” who needed a “safe space” in response to Chris Loesch’s comments:

Will someone please give these snowflakes a safe space? https://t.co/lnU3jYCEeR — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 22, 2018

Chris Loesch, husband of the NRA's Dana Loesch, says they had to flee the scene of the CNN town hall fast because it could've gotten "dangerous" for them. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

This prompted CNN’s Jake Tapper himself to step in and correct Millhiser:

When CNN’s Jake Tapper, one of the network’s top anti-Trump correspondents, is forced to agree with the NRA’s description of events, it is more than obvious that the mainstream media is incorrect, and the NRA’s representatives were indeed in danger.

Ironically, Loesch pointed out something that was mentioned on our podcast in regards to firearm restriction and/or confiscation – the people calling President Trump a dictator and a madman are the same ones who want Trump to confiscate firearms:

“The government can’t keep you safe and some people want us to give up our firearms and rely solely upon the protection of the same government that’s already failed us numerous times to keep us safe. And then they also call Trump a tyrant but they say they want the president to also confiscate our firearms? Try to figure that one out,” Loesch said. “I want to make this super obvious point,” Loesch said. “The government has proven that they cannot keep you safe. And yet, some people want all of us to disarm. You heard that town hall last night. They cheered the confiscation of firearms. And it was over 5,000 people.”

It should come as no surprise that the same people who cheered firearms confiscation violently endangered the lives of otherwise peaceful NRA representatives merely attending a town hall event to attempt to have a civilized discussion on firearms.

Though I would suggest to gun control that the focus on semiautomatic rifles is misplaced, my guess is that my commentary would fall upon deaf ears – when Senator Marco Rubio pointed out their solution and how it would be ineffective, he was shouted down by the crowd’s applause for the measure.

Perhaps the NRA had a point when the stated that gun control was dangerous… but who ever thought the danger would come from advocates themselves?