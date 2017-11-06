Hypocritical, Double Standard Leftists Cling to “Tolerance” But Rely On Bigotry and Prejudice To Enforce Their Ideals

The “tolerant” left has proven themselves time and time again to be anything but. Numerous attacks on both Trump supporters and Republican politicians have transpired with little to no media coverage. However, the mainstream media never shies away from claiming that Trump supporters are the violent ones, whilst driving rhetoric and poison into the minds of anyone willing to listen. Sadly, we now see the reaping of what CNN, et al have sown; with the targeted shooting of GOP congressman, Steve Scalise, and death threats to other Republican lawmakers, the hateful and dehumanizing nature of the mainstream media comes home to roost.

The mainstream media incessantly labels President Trump and Republicans as “unhinged”, “unmoored”, “un-American”. It is a disgusting attempt to brutalize people on the other side of the aisle – people who merely hold differing views than the leftist media machine. When outlets like CNN and MSNBC constantly fire at and criticize Republicans to the point of mockery, someone is bound to take too much stock in it and begin to hold radicalized, deranged views.

Without a doubt, Trump supporters were the most targeted group throughout 2016…

For instance, in Chicago – just days after Trump’s historic victory – a group of black males attacked a white man while accusing him of voting for the President.

Notably, when questioned on this brutal act, CNN commentator, Symone Sanders mockingly quipped: “Oh, my goodness, poor white people!“

After wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat to class, a high school student was punched and kicked to the ground. A 74-year-old man was thrown to the ground by 23-year-old female Black Lives Matter activist, Shacara McLaurin after he shouted “All Lives Matter”. McLaurin was also an “anti-bullying activist”… funny how that works, huh?

An elementary school student in Texas was badly beaten by classmates after voting for Trump in a mock election. In Connecticut, two men assaulted a man standing in a traffic island with an American flag and Trump sign. A high school student in Florida was punched just because he was carrying a Trump sign. Reportedly, the student who punched the Trump supporter declared:

When I see that white boy again, I’m going to punch him in his face

A man in Georgia was shot and killed after an argument over Donald Trump and the possibility of the Hispanic shooter being deported. In San Jose, a Trump supporter was attacked as he was leaving a rally…

…and a woman was egged and spit on after leaving the same rally…

Watch: The moment a Trump supporter, surrounded by protesters, is egged in the face, hit by other food. pic.twitter.com/qYFdwJWvrS — Jacob Rascon (@jacobkprc) June 3, 2016

The San Jose Police Department clearly lost control of the anti-Trump protest that happened outside the rally. Violence against Trump supporters was widespread and, by the whole, accepted.

I called 911 but no one answered. Donald trump protest in San Jose, CA pic.twitter.com/LwaWyeYZfq — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) June 3, 2016

Trump supporter just got caught in the middle. Some protesters attacking, others shouting for no violence pic.twitter.com/m0dpwFKYcg — Nicky Woolf (@NickyWoolf) June 3, 2016

In Pittsburgh, a Hillary Clinton supporter lit a flag on fire and attacked a Trump supporter. After a Minneapolis fundraiser for Trump, protesters, again, got aggressive…

Some protesters got aggressive at the end of the night as Trump supporters left Minneapolis fundraiser. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/gNcZGYhqBm — Renee JonesSchneider (@reneejon) August 20, 2016

…and even attacked Trump’s motorcade as he was leaving the fundraising event.

Protesters, earlier tonight, trying to stop #Trump's motorcade after his fundraiser in the convention center pic.twitter.com/UUguW2viZ1 — Emma Sapong (@EmmaSapong) August 20, 2016

In Tennessee, a man was assaulted at a garage sale for being a Trump supporter. A Trump supporter in New Jersey was attacked with a crowbar on the street. In California, protesters chased and beat up a Trump supporter. A GOP office in North Carolina was firebombed and spraypainted with “Nazi Republicans get out of town or else”.

After posting support for Trump on social media, a high school girl was punched in the face. The president of Cornell University’s College Republicans, Olivia Corn, was assaulted the night after the election. The attacker reportedly said:

Fuck you, racist bitch, you support a racist party

Corn, in her own words, said she was “not Donald Trump’s biggest fan.”

The targeting of Trump supporters even continued into 2017…

A Trump supporter was knocked unconscious after protesters repeatedly beat him on the head at a Portland airport. In D.C., a Trump supporter was attacked after putting out a fire started by anti-Trump protesters. In Oregon, anti-Trump protesters surrounded a car with a pro-Trump flag and ripped the flag off, burned it, and pounded the car; they also slashed the car’s tires.

A Republican parade in Portland was canceled after Antifa made threats to the parade-goers. A truck displaying a “Make America Great Again” flag was shot at several times in Indiana. Berkeley professor, Eric Clanton, was arrested after hitting Trump supporters in the head with a U-shaped bike lock at a protest; he was also an Antifa member.

Both Milo Yiannopoulos’ and Ann Coulter’s speeches at Berkeley were canceled and rioters wreaked havoc on the campus, attacking and targeting Trump supporters in the chaos.

It’s not a stretch to say that Trump supporters have been marginalized and dehumanized via the mainstream media.

The hateful and toxic rhetoric pushed by CNN and other outlets has seen scores of people get hurt based on nothing other than political opinion. The legacy media doesn’t care, though – it’s exactly the kind of division they manufacture on the whim of their puppetmasters: the Establishment.

Don’t forget about the targeting of Republican lawmakers…

Most recently, we’ve seen Republican senator, Rand Paul get attacked at his own home and suffer broken ribs and lung contusions from it.

Keep @RandPaul in your thoughts… Paul's neighbor, a socialist, tackled him as he was mowing lawn! Rand has 5 broken ribs, lung contusions. pic.twitter.com/PcHkXlvZFM — Jon Hall 🐼 (@JonHallFMS) November 6, 2017

Steve Scalise, Republican majority whip, was shot back in June by a radicalized leftist. Fortunately, Scalise has made a full recovery. Republican Rep. Tom Garrett, his family, and his dog were target of a series of repeated death threats. Someone was arrested after threatening to shoot Republican Rep. Martha McSally over her support for Trump.

A woman was charged for allegedly trying to run Republican Rep. David Kustoff off the road. Two men in North Dakota were ejected from a town hall after becoming physical with Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer. Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney received an email threat shortly after the shooting of Steve Scalise with the subject, “One down, 215 to go”.

Protesters knocked a 71-year-old female staffer for Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher unconscious outside the representative’s office. Republican Rep. Tom McClintock had to be escorted to his car after a town hall due to angry protesters – at least four vehicles had their tires slashed during the event.

The hatred and spite seems to be only directed at Republicans, and is it any wonder why? The media belittles and dehumanizes Republicans at every turn – but to spout any of the toxicity so normal in the world today during Obama’s eight years would have been a proverbial death sentence.

For perspective, the mainstream media has covered virtually none of these politically-motivated, hateful attacks… but they were sure to run with the multiple “hate crimes” being reported across the nation in the wake of Trump’s victory…

Did they bother to follow up and report that most – if not all – of these reported “hate crimes” were hoaxes? Of course they didn’t! That would mean they have any shred of integrity left!

CNN and all the other mainstream media outlets don’t rely on facts or reality to bolster their narrative; they happily resort to misinformation and untruths in lieu of any supporting arguments. Whilst having a fake, unethical foundation based on lies, they attack the President and all Republicans – further dehumanizing and denigrating human beings who dare to go against the liberal, leftist groupthink of the U.S. news media.