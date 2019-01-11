Italy and Poland Meet To Form Alliance Against Unfettered EU Migration Policy

Matteo Salvini, Italian deputy prime minister, met with the Polish government earlier this week in a bid to form a “European Spring” to turn the tides against the “French-German axis” in a struggle for the fate of Europe.

According to La Repubblica, Salvini claimed he “would like there to be a common alliance of those who want to save Europe”.

The aim of Salvini, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and other members of Poland’s government meeting was to build a cross-nation Parliamentary alliance ahead of the incoming EU Parliament elections to work against the “globalist endeavors” held by Brussels, Berlin, and Paris.

Salvini said in a statement regarding the meeting:

I proposed to [Poland’s] Jarosław Kaczyński, and I intend to propose it to others, a pact for Europe… in which Italians, Poles, Spaniards, Danes, and others can decide whether to agree or not… The goal is that with the next European elections to the European Parliament the Sovranisti [the ‘sovereignists’] will be the number one political movement and become a fundamental part of the next Parliament. With the numbers of today’s Italian and Polish delegations, we are determined and we will therefore work to be present everywhere.

Asking “I wonder if the Franco-German axis cannot be replaced with an Italo-Polish one?”, Salvini made reference to another pact initiated this week – of France’s Macron and Germany’s Merkel to merge their nations’ defense and foreign policy as one. Notably, both Macron and Merkel have seen loss of support after clinging to harmful stances on open borders and immigration.

Although Europe has long been suffering from the backwards policies of the likes of Merkel and Macron, it’s a welcome change to see politicians standing up the globalist creed of “refugees welcome“.

No matter how dire the straits may become, at least Europeans have a few true leaders to look to regarding the dangerous circumstances they’ve been thrust into. Poland and Italy (and others) stand as fiery beacons in the night, attempting to reform and lead their land back to safer and more secure days before borders were declared extinct and free passage was treated as a human right. One wonders, however, if it’s simply too late to reverse the culture shift blossoming across Europe like a poison.