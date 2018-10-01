Matt Damon And SNL Prove They Haven’t Learned Anything With Latest Kavanaugh Opening

On Saturday night, Matt Damon viciously parodied an emotional SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he appeared before the Senate Judiciary to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Damon’s Kavanaugh was out-of-control, belligerent, self-incriminating, and – of course – the media and liberal left loved it.

Matt Damon And The "SNL" Cast Spoofed Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Hearing And It Was Everything https://t.co/9k9JKFrXCQ — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 30, 2018

One of the best @NBCSNL cold opens in recent history https://t.co/WDLAbKrEkG — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 1, 2018

#SNL: Matt Damon absolutely nails Brett Kavanaugh in season premiere https://t.co/sysemO6hZa — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 30, 2018

Left out of mainstream media’s praise for Damon was the fact that just a year ago, Damon was accused of helping kill a New York Times article in 2004 about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. But somehow, he apparently thinks it’s a good idea to hoist himself a top an ivory tower and pile on Kavanaugh’s accusations despite there being no evidence proving them.

Damon admitted in October 2017 that he knew Weinstein had allegedly harassed Gwyneth Paltrow, and that he was an “asshole” who was a “womanizer” – but denied knowing about Weinstein’s criminal conduct.

The claim that Damon killed a story on Weinstein’s abuse even led him to vow that he would step away from the #MeToo movement.

After the rapid-fire spate of controversy, Damon told the Today show:

A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.

Damon also defended Senator Al Franken after a photo showed Franken from his comedian days reaching for the breasts of a soldier while she was asleep. Damon has also suggested that he would still work with comedian Louis C.K., who was accused of masturbating in front of numerous women.

From “closing his mouth for a while” to leading the cold open for SNL’s premiere lambasting a man being baselessly accused and smeared by the liberal media and Democratic left…

Of course, the overall theme of SNL’s cold open focusing on Kavanaugh also trashed Republicans in general – with Senator Chuck Grassley being portrayed as having made up his mind before Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony even started, and fiery Lindsey Graham ridiculed as nonsensical and inane.

On top of that, sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell was described as the GOP‘s female “human shield”.

However, the lengths a “comedic” program went to debase and smear a man – and by extension, his family – with claims consisting of no evidence or proof – is truly abhorrent.

Recognize this – dog-piling unfairly on a conservative like Kavanaugh is cutting-edge, witty humor – whereas merely making an observation about the liberal accuser, Blasey Ford, will draw the total ire of the outrage machine.

Editor’s note: In addition to all of the above, Damon is on record calling for Australian-style gun confiscation in the US – in spite of the fact that he has banked hundreds of millions of dollars toting guns as an action movie star:

“You guys did it here in one fell swoop and I wish that could happen in my country, but it’s such a personal issue for people that we cannot talk about it sensibly,” Damon said to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Does Damon strike you as the kind of guy who should be the mouthpiece of the gun control movement, much less the #MeToo movement?