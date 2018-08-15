MEDIA BLACKOUT: Broadcast News Covers Up Feinstein’s Chinese Spy Scandal, Ignores Jim Jordan’s Accuser Recanting Claim

In two instances within the past month, the mainstream media has been caught engaging in a total media blackout.

Late last month, news that California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein unknowingly allowed a Chinese spy to infiltrate her office broke online. Notably, Feinstein’s spy also worked as her personal driver for nearly 20 years.

The legacy media, however, refuses to report on the scandal. There has been no mention of it on CNN, MSNBC, or any other broadcast network for that matter – the same networks that are hyper-concerned with the concept of foreigners “hacking” our democracy.

The Chinese spy did not have any charges pressed against them and Feinstein fired the staffer without giving any reason to the rest of her office or the public as to why.

Bear in mind, Feinstein is a very prominent figure within the world of politics and was even chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee from 2009 to 2015.

Being the Intelligence Committee Chair, Feinstein would have had access to a trove of classified information, which would obviously have been extremely valuable to any foreign government. Yet somehow, a Chinese spy infiltrating her ranks is ignored by the mainstream media while they scapegoat and demonize alleged Russia collusion without a shred of evidence.

Although Fox News reported on the scandal, the rest of the media was content overplaying the indictment of Republican Rep. Chris Collins for insider trading – which happened on the same day the Feinstein scandal broke.

Sadly, it’s nothing new for the media to ignore the stories that don’t bolster their narratives. Last week, Mark Coleman recanted his claim that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan knew of sexual abuse allegations against an OSU wrestling doctor and kept it hidden for 20 years.

Coleman was among a group of wrestlers that said Jordan had to have known about the allegations because of rumors and discussion among the wrestling program at OSU.

On July 5th, Coleman told the Wall Street Journal:

There’s no way unless he’s got dementia or something that he’s got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State. I have nothing but respect for this man, I love this man, but he knew as far as I’m concerned.

Just weeks later, Coleman backtracked in a released statement saying that at no point did he neither say or have “any direct knowledge that Jim Jordan knew of Dr. Richard Strauss’s inappropriate behavior”.

The mainstream media was sure to run with the unfounded allegations against Jordan, but they haven’t bothered to issue an update pertaining to it.

The power and reach of the mainstream media is staggering when you consider how they can selectively pick and choose what they decide to tell the public.

Whilst harping and deriding an entire country – with no evidence – for hacking and influencing a U.S. Presidential election, the news media doesn’t bother to report on an actual incident involving a foreign spy – likely because it impacted a prominent Democrat. More than happy to publish shaky accusations against a Republican considering a run for Speaker of the House, the mainstream media conveniently forgets to issue an update to the story when one of accusers retracts his original claim.

Plainly, the aim of America’s broadcast networks are to deflect and deceive. What else have they been omitting and hiding from you to shape your opinion for narratives they want you to believe without hesitation?