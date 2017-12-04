Obama Uncriticized For Meeting With Mexican President Before He Took Office

In 2009, then President-elect Barack Obama had a meeting with Mexican President Felipe Calderon. Unsurprisingly, this seemingly innocuous meeting has been overlooked by the mainstream media.

Over the weekend, stories broke that Michael Flynn lied to FBI agents about making contact with a Russian ambassador. It was further revealed that the Obama admin reportedly approved Flynn’s calls with the Russian ambassador in the first place!

The Logan Act, the main reason why liberals and leftists thought they had a huge win with the Flynn developments, reads as follows:

Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years.

In a New York Times piece posted today, it’s posited that Flynn should fear the Logan Act. Going by that logic, shouldn’t Barack Obama fear it, too?

In February 2017, The New York Times wrote on the Logan Act. In an excerpt, they hit on whether the Logan Act applies to a President-elect and his transition team…

“…Even if Mr. Trump sanctioned the conversation, on its face the Logan Act appears to apply to a president-elect and his top aides, said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law School constitutional law professor. “A president-elect is not an official of the United States,” Mr. Tribe said. “There is no reason why the Logan Act would not apply to the president-elect since it applies to all private citizens, and the people working on the transition are all working in a private-citizen capacity. They have not taken the oath, so they are covered by the act — to the extent that matters.”

Obama, as President-elect at the time, most likely didn’t get authority from the U.S. government – Bush at the time – to visit and talk with Calderon. For liberals and leftists to be outraged and claiming of a Logan Act violation from Flynn, they also have to say the same for Barack Obama. The meeting is open to interpretation, but the hypocrisy and double-standards of outraged liberals showing fury from the Mike Flynn developments yet no clamor toward this meeting is obscene.

A picture is worth a 1,000 words – and there we have it, Obama and then-President Calderon; a clear-cut case of LIBERAL HYPOCRISY!

Editor’s note: For the record, we here at Free Market Shooter don’t mind that Obama met with Calderon in 2009 before he took office. After all, it was his job to establish relationships with leaders he would need to work with, which is especially important in Mexico’s case, given the nation’s proximity to the US.

However, if that is the case, Trump’s conduct should be met with an equal amount of ambivalence. Given the hoopla surrounding the “Russia” investigation, this has been anything but the case.