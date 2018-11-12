Obama Caught In Post-Presidency Lie – Netflix Deal Contains Anti-Trump Content In Spite Of Assurances Otherwise

In May of this year, Netflix announced that Barack Obama, along with his wife Michelle, had struck a multi-year deal with the company to produce “films and services” for their streaming service.

Notably, alongside the announcement, the Obamas also started a new production company called “Higher Ground Productions“.

In a statement when their Netflix deal was announced, the Obamas said that they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world”.

Although the Obamas initially denied the idea of producing content against Trump, recent headlines suggest otherwise…

In their first deal with Netflix, Obama and his wife have acquired the rights to the Michael Lewis book, The Fifth Risk as their starting project. The Fifth Risk, according to Entertainment Weekly, “ranks among the most scathing takes on the President’s tenure thus far” and combines interviews and research to paint an alarming portrait of an administration both incompetent and unprepared for the White House.

Whereas it’s not outright confirmed that Obama‘s The Fifth Risk will be a 100% anti-Trump take-down, indicators are signaling that with the contents of the book and Obama’s heavy rhetoric, the project will unabashedly blast and go after the President.

Laughably, Obama recently posited that lying politicians is something “we’ve never seen before”…

Obama ignores that he’s steeped in both scandals and lies alike, here’s just naming a few of them:

Uranium One, which saw the Obama admin shepherding a deal that saw bribery, kickbacks, extortion, and money laundering with Russian officials…

Spying on the Associated Press – collecting two months’ worth of phone records for more than 20 different phone lines associated with the news outlet…

associated with the news outlet… The disastrous Iran Deal…

The NSA spying scandal, an intelligence organization created and abused under Obama to spy on ordinary Americans…

The Obamas, much like a bad venereal disease, see fit to break precedent and stick around the political scene after their tenure has long ended to criticize and roadblock President Trump.

However, with media conglomerates like Netflix (and the sheer entirety of the mainstream media) to hoist and back up the Obamas’ “untarnished” reputation, is it any wonder why they’re unafraid and bold enough to keep coming back?