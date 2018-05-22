Obamas Strike Deal With Netflix To Create Their Own Biased Content

In a big reveal on Monday, Netflix announced that “President Barack Obama” and his wife, Michelle, had entered a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce “films and series” for the distribution service.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018

Notably, the content that could potentially be produced by the Obamas includes “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features”. Alongside the Netflix agreement, the Obamas have also started a new production company called “Higher Ground Productions“.

Of the deal, the Obamas said that they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world”.

Also on Monday, the Drudge Report revealed that Obama allegedly pleaded with rapper Jay-Z to help prevent other hip hop artists meeting with President Trump. Plainly – being out of the White House, Obama is attempting to continue to influence and shape public perception, clearly demonstrated by this Netflix deal and his plea to Jay-Z.

It is a startling sign of the times when such a scandalous and controversial President can be heavily compensated to produce content opposing the man who replaced him.

Even barring the currently-unfolding and massive story that the Obama admin “righteously” subverted and infiltrated Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign – which, in itself, should not be ignored – we’re still left with a litany of abuse of power and scandalous corruption from Obama’s 8 years…

To name only a few in the long list:

The complete overstepping and surveillance of political rivals via abuse of FISA warrants…

via abuse of FISA warrants… Uranium One, which saw the Obama admin shepherding a deal that saw bribery, kickbacks, extortion, and money laundering with Russian officials…

Spying on the Associated Press – collecting two months’ worth of phone records for more than 20 different phone lines associated with the news outlet…

associated with the news outlet… The disastrous Iran Deal…

The NSA spying scandal, an intelligence organization created and abused under Obama to spy on ordinary Americans…

Furthermore, the Obama admin saw U.S. intelligence agencies politicized and used as a strong arm for his administration’s nefarious purposes. As the slow drip of information continues to leak out, it has become apparent – Obama and/or high-ranking officials in his administration both infiltrated an opponent’s campaign and spied on political rivals in an attempt to grant Crooked Hillary an advantage… who somehow still lost, even with the deck stacked heavily in their favor.

The Obamas, much like a bad venereal disease, see fit to break precedent and stick around the political scene after their tenure has long ended to criticize and roadblock President Trump.

However, with media conglomerates like Netflix (and the sheer entirety of the mainstream media) to hoist and back up the Obamas’ “untarnished” reputation, is it any wonder why they’re unafraid and bold enough to keep coming back?