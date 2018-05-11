Recently Deposed New York Attorney General Shines Further Light On The Unfolding NXIVM Saga

Last Monday, allegations against New York’s Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman hit the news cycle and within hours, Schneiderman had resigned from his position as the state’s AG. The allegations first appeared in The New Yorker and detailed four different women’s accounts of being physically abused by Schneiderman.

In a statement on Monday, Schneiderman addressed the controversy:

While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.

However, digging a bit further into Schneiderman’s tenure as Attorney General, a major red flag arises…

On April 9, the Times Union published a story that mostly flew under the radar, revealing that Schneiderman, as NY’s AG, suspended a probe into NXIVM just a month before being ousted from office.

The Times Union article also reveals that the New York state Health Department came under scrutiny last year after it was reported that the agency had ignored complaints regarding potential brain studies and cult branding performed by NXIVM – which was done by a licensed medical doctor, Danielle Roberts, associated with the cult.

As FMShooter reported on April 27:

In a bizarre “blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it” moment last week, Smallville star Allison Mack was arrested for her role in an alleged sex cult. Along with Mack, the founder of a group called “NXIVM”, Keith Raniere – also known as “Vanguard” – was arrested. Mack and Raniere have been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. According to court filings, Raniere established a series of supposed self-help programs under NXIVM over the past twenty years that saw Mack assisting with recruitment. NXIVM was akin to a pyramid scheme – its courses cost thousands of dollars and paying participants were encouraged to pay for additional classes and recruit others to take classes so they could rise within the “ranks of NXIVM”.

On May 5, the New York Post ran an exclusive story detailing another NXIVM doctor, Brandon Porter – who ran human experiments for the cult.

Jennifer Kobelt, a former member of NXIVM, said she was forced to watch disturbing rape and dismemberment videos for a “fright study” that Porter was conducting. Kobelt estimates that Porter may have performed his “fright study” on as many as 100 people.

In her official complaint to New York’s Health Department in 2017, Kobelt said:

He continued to film my reaction [to the videos] for at least 10 minutes as I just sat there, dry heaving like I was going to puke and crying very hard. He failed me, not only as a friend but as the medical practitioner I had trusted on numerous occasions with my health while I was in New York.

Although in September of 2017, the state Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OMPC) told Kobelt it wouldn’t investigate Porter, noting that “the issues… described are not medical misconduct”; however, the OMPC now accuses Porter of moral unfitness, gross negligence, and gross incompetence.

According to the OMPC, Porter is accused of showing “human subjects an actual video of the horrific and brutal murders and dismemberment of four women by machetes; and violent film clips, including a male African American being viciously stomped by a Nazi; a conscious male being forced to eat a portion of his own brain matter; and a graphic gang rape”.

Yet as Attorney General, Schneiderman called off a probe into the shady misdoings of NXIVM’s dark secrets.

Ironically enough, Schneiderman sued Harvey Weinstein in February after Weinstein was exposed as a serial manipulator and abuser of vulnerable Hollywood actresses. Schneiderman knew of the skeletons in his closet and still couldn’t stop himself from virtue-signaling from his crumbling ivory tower.

Having led a charge against Weinstein for the harm he did to his victims, Eric Schneiderman now also faces his own “#MeToo” watershed moment – whether Schneiderman will sink or swim is another matter entirely…