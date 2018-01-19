ReleaseTheMemo: Document Exposing Obama-era FISA Abuse Is Made Available to House Members

In a flurry of headlines and statements amid a bombshell report by Sara Carter, a memo outlining a classified document exposing extensive FISA abuse was made available to all House members late Thursday evening.

From Carter’s stunning report:

…the revelations [from the memo] could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and Department of Justice…

Carter then summarizes the truth behind Trump’s “wiretapping” claim against Obama that ignited a firestorm in March of last year…

The dossier was used in part as evidence for a warrant to surveil members of the Trump campaign… Former British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier in 2016, was hired by embattled research firm Fusion GPS. In October, The Washington Post revealed for the first time that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC that financed Fusion GPS.

In short, Buzzfeed’s infamous “golden showers” Trump dossier was used as bogus reasoning to obtain a FISA warrant and spy on the Trump campaign.

The real kicker, though, is the fact that Fusion GPS – who hired Christopher Steele, the originator of the unsourced dossier – was funded by both Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

It should come as no surprise that the Democrats voted to block the release of the documents detailing the FISA abuses perpetrated by the Obama administration.

Several lawmakers weighed in on the issue through Thursday night…

From Fox News:

Speaking with Fox News, the lawmakers said they could not yet discuss the contents of the memo they reviewed on Thursday after it was released to members by the House Intelligence Committee. But they say the memo should be immediately made public. “It is so alarming the American people have to see this,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said. “It’s troubling. It is shocking,” North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said. “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said he believed people could lose their jobs after the memo is released. “I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” he said, referencing DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr.

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also appeared on Fox Business to talk about the memo and called for complete transparency regarding the issue:

And Gaetz is not the only one demanding that the memo be released publicly in the name of transparency…

Gaetz also details that:

The allegations contained in this… document go to the very foundations of our democracy… If the American people saw the contents of this memo, a lot would become clear…

Under Obama, it’s likely U.S. intelligence agencies were politicized to do the dirty bidding of elite Democrats – such as spying on Trump and his team during the election. While accusations of Russian collusion were being lobbed falsely against Trump, it seems the only true collusion was perpetrated by Obama, Hillary, and their band of treacherous lackeys.

Not to mention, with Obama spying on a political opponent and attempting to rig the 2016 election – it proves there was no Russian interference on our democracy but instead only the attempted influence of a “Renegade“…

Overnight, the hashtag “#ReleaseTheMemo” spread like wildfire across Twitter‘s trending topics. It will be up to Americans, however, if the memo’s release will actually result in meaningful change, or if the establishment and deep state will be given another pass for their illegal espionage on a Presidential campaign.