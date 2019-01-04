Stabbings, Sword Attack, A Shooting: How The U.K. Ushered In 2019

As the U.K. welcomed in the New Year, several violent attacks transpired across Britain, including stabbings, a shooting, and a sword attack.

In Mayfair, London, a nightclub doorman was killed and three others stabbed as a “mob” attempted to gain access to a private party in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Another woman was stabbed to death in a separate incident earlier in the night in Camberwell. The number of murders in the U.K. is off to a bang already in 2019.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg in a nightclub in Dalston, east London at a New Year’s Eve party. Paramedics treated her at the scene before taking her to the hospital and police say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In Sheffield, northern England, a young man was stabbed near a railway station with another man in Margate, southeast England stabbed at a New Year’s Eve party.

The stabbing in Margate occurred after a “large fight” broke out near a bar. With several stabbings in the span of just one night, knife crime is plainly out of control in London.

An “intoxicated man” threatened a woman with a two-foot-long sword in the West Midlands, according to reports. Richard Cooke, Chairman of West Midlands Police Federation, tweeted an image of the weapon and wrote:

To be fair it’s been a series of violent incidents since midnight. This is the #sword from latest job. Intoxicated man has attacked young woman following some NYE party with this! Discarded this in bushes outside. Fearsome weapon. Suspect in custody. #violentcrime #knifecrime pic.twitter.com/cMhbhHsTAu — Richard Cooke (@WMPFedChair) January 1, 2019

On top of everything else transpiring in just one night on New Year’s Eve, a stabbing attack left three injured at the Manchester Victoria rail station by a 25-year-old assailant who reportedly shouted “Allah!” before waging his attack. Authorities are treating the incident as a “terrorist” act.

Finally, 39 people – all believed to be have been at a house party – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was knifed in Hammersmith, west London.

Crime rates and knife crime skyrocketed in 2018 across London – and if that’s anything to go by, 2019 will also see a surplus of murder and crime on the streets. Unvetted, unfettered immigration sees the resulting chaos unfurl toward ordinary citizens yet politicians welcome more refugees in with open arms.

We usher in a new year yet the U.K. is faced with the same disastrous policies that have plagued them for far too long.