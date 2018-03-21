In Stunning Precedent, U.K. Drops Cases Against 20 Telford Groomers; Convicts Man For “Hate Speech” From A YouTube Video

A stunning claim reported by the Sunday Mirror revealed that Telford police have dropped more than 20 court cases against suspected child groomers – as the chief of police allegedly believes convicting all of the men would be “too much trouble”, according to a police source.

The Sunday Mirror, performing an 18-month investigation into the scandal, reveals an abhorrent and shocking lack of action from authorities:

Social workers knew of abuse in the 1990s but police took a decade to launch a probe

Council staff viewed abused and trafficked children as “prostitutes” instead of victims, according to previously unseen files

according to previously unseen files Authorities failed to keep details of abusers from Asian communities for fear of “racism”

Police failed to investigate one recent case five times until an MP intervened

until an MP intervened One victim said cops tried to stop her finding out why her abusers had not been prosecuted because they feared she would talk to [The Mirror]

The Mirror also believes that as many as 1,000 children could have suffered at the hands of grooming gangs in Telford since the 1980s.

After the recent revelations of cover-up were exposed by The Mirror, the BBC – who had wholly ignored the potential scandal – ran a headline claiming that the number of victims had been “sensationalized“. In 2012, just 7 men were jailed in connection to child grooming in Telford. At the time, an estimated 100 girls were said to have been targeted by the gang between 2007 and 2009. However, spanning this abuse and inaction back to the 1980s – with 40 years of perpetration and inaction – the scope becomes much larger.

Since the recent revelations, 12 more Telford sex abuse victims have come forward.

Notably, one of the victims claims that when she was picked up off the street, she was passed around by so many men that when she became pregnant at age 13 – she didn’t know who the father was. The conservative MP for Telford, Lucy Allan, has called for a comprehensive inquiry into the grooming scandal.

Allan brought the issue up at Parliament and said that she has since been “inundated” with e-mails from potential victims claiming abuse has also happened to them.

A police chaplain and charity worker were even forced out of their jobs and silenced after attempting to blow a whistle on the grooming and rape gangs that operate in Telford.

Chaplain Keith Osmund-Smith was suspended after giving information to a newspaper that revealed social workers knew of the sex crimes in 2000 and even earlier. A woman working for the sex abuse charity, Axis Counselling, was ousted from her role after she tried to speak out on the grooming scandal.

A cover-up of massive proportions and whistle-blowers being silenced and fired for speaking out. Sadly, the U.K. appears to be more focused on suppressing free speech than it is on prosecuting child abuse…

Markus Meechan – also known online by the username Count Dankula – now faces jail time after being convicted of a hate crime for uploading a video teaching a dog to give a Nazi Sieg Heil salute and excitedly react to the phrase “gas the Jews”.

In the video, Meechan claims he wanted to turn his girlfriend’s pug into the “least cute thing [he] could think of”. In turn, he began to teach it to react to the his phrase and lift its paw when prompted. In short, it’s obvious the video was a gag. However, following Meechan’s trial, Sheriff Derek O’Carroll told the court:

The accused knew that the material was offensive and knew why it was offensive. He would have known it was grossly offensive to many Jewish people.

Ephraim Borowski, director of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities said:

[The video is] grossly offensive. It stuns me that anyone should think it is a joke.

A man has been convicted in a UK court of making a joke that was deemed "grossly offensive". If you don't believe in a person's right to say things that you might find "grossly offensive", then you don't believe in Freedom of Speech. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 20, 2018

For contrast, consider the 1990 British sitcom, “Heil Honey I’m Home”…

The sitcom saw fictionalized versions of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun living next door to a Jewish couple, Arny and Rosa Goldenstein. The show was driven by Hitler’s inability to get along with his neighbors. Outcry and controversy followed the original broadcast and has since been called “perhaps the world’s most tasteless situation comedy”.

Did anyone go to jail? Was anyone accused of a hate crime?

One could argue that “Heil Honey I’m Home” didn’t air in the politicized climate we currently find ourselves in. However, to consider that a grooming scandal went unchecked since the 1980s – for four decades with countless victims – the focus and strong-armed enforcement in regards to Meechan’s comedic video highlights the complete stupidity and ignorance of the real situation at hand.

The U.K. seems entirely content to sleep in the bed they’re currently making – they are already well down the slippery slope and chastising people with the wrong thoughts and allowing disgustingly heinous decades of rapes and murders against children slide.

The U.K. has turned their calendars back to 1984 – choosing to operate an Orwellian government, prosecuting “dissidents” for jokes and ignoring “politically correct” major crimes. Unfortunately, it will only get worse before it gets better.