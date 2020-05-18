To Write Off “Obamagate” As Conspiracy Is Ignoring Well-Documented Reality

Between the 2016 election, Donald Trump’s historic upset win, and his inauguration in 2017, Michael Flynn – Trump’s then-National Security adviser – was unmasked nearly 50 times in foreign intelligence.

For comparison – in his entire career, even as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn only requested once to have someone unmasked.

50 times between @realDonaldTrump's election win and inauguration was @GenFlynn unmasked in intel. GROSS and CORRUPT abuse of power! pic.twitter.com/H1j4fuKGAa — Jon Hall (@WriterJonHall) May 15, 2020

The FBI scrutinized and investigated Michael Flynn’s communications with Sergey Kislyak, who was ambassador to Russia and a target of U.S. surveillance.

Usually in foreign intel, any U.S. person is anonymously referred to in intelligence documents – being unmasked, however, means that Flynn was identified in Kislyak’s intercepted communications.

As part of the Trump administration at the time, Flynn’s contact with the Russian ambassador was focused on intently. Probes into Trump’s (non-existent) ties with Russia were seemingly never-ending but eventually came to a close with the finding that Trump did not collude with Russia to win the Presidency.

After the Justice Department called to drop the case against Michael Flynn in early May, interim Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell decided to the declassify the list of Obama officials involved in Flynn’s unmasking.

The last name on the list? Vice President Joe Biden.

Cold, hard proof that #ObamaGate can no longer be written off as a "vast, right-wing conspiracy". BELOW: A list of Obama administration officials that received @GenFlynn's unmasked identity. pic.twitter.com/2hH78a2zCW — Jon Hall (@WriterJonHall) May 13, 2020

To be sure, there are the usual suspects listed… Samantha Power, James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey – all who may have seen General Flynn’s identity in Kislyak’s communications – along with the former Vice President of the United States.

Biden was even caught in a glaring lie. Appearing on Good Morning America, Joe back-tracked after George Stephanopoulos pressed him on intentions to interview Michael Flynn.

Biden went from saying on record he knew “nothing about those moves to investigate… Flynn” to his recent statement on GMA:

I was aware that there was – that they had asked for an investigation

Although the mainstream media is doing their best to cover for the Establishment by writing off unmasking as “routine” or “normal”, it is anything but.

Sprung off of the infamous Steele dossier, false pretense was supplied to the Democratically-controlled FBI to investigate and manipulate Michael Flynn into a guilty plea to keep the Russia hoax going.

To make it crystal clear, long before any of this salacious Flynn scandal was an inkling on the horizon – the Obama administration was no stranger to corrupting the rules and policies of our government system.

James Clapper lied about spying on American citizens under oath. John Brennan led the CIA when it spied on Senate members, with Congressional computer files hacked. The Obama administration spied on Associated Press reporters, along with monitoring the conversations of Congress members against the Iran nuclear deal.

Looking at this well-established pattern, why is it fantastical to believe that the Obama admin would produce bogus justification to spy on and surveil the Trump transition team – their political rivals?

When chronicling the alleged web of widespread abuse perpetrated between November 8, 2016 and January 20, 2017, the likely motivations of the Democratic Establishment becomes crystal clear juxtaposed against the “insurance policy” referenced by former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page against Trump.

If Hillary Clinton won in 2016, we would have NEVER heard about the treasonous actions of Obama and his administration's attempt to perform a coup against a political rival. Too bad @realDonaldTrump won instead, eh, Democrats? 😉 #ObamaGate pic.twitter.com/hhHtWD3CHF — Jon Hall (@WriterJonHall) May 13, 2020

Simply put, we were never supposed to know about the complete usurping of integrity and ethics in American politics.

Hillary Clinton was supposed to secure the election in 2016 and all of this was supposed to disappear for good.

Thanks to alternative media, the story wasn’t allowed to fade away.

The only question remaining now is whether or not something will actually happen.