Trump’s Alleged “Shithole” Remark Is A Diversion From A Potential Bombshell

Last week, amid bipartisan negotiations on DACA and immigration reform, the Fake News mainstream media dropped an unverified, anonymous report that detailed President Trump decrying immigrants coming to the U.S. from so-called “shithole countries”. To put it into perspective… even the Associated Press ran the garbage story when the sources referenced by the original WaPo report didn’t even attend the meeting where Trump allegedly made the comment but were instead only “briefed” on it after the fact…

Shamelessly, the AP ran the bogus story under the headline “Trump uses profanity to disparage Africans”. So much for journalistic integrity.

The mainstream media exploded into a furor over the anonymously-sourced story. For the entire week, Trump’s alleged use of “shithole” dominated the airwaves and led pundits into incendiary rants. Mainstream media whined and bloviated, contemplating how America could end up with a President so racist and bigoted. However, in just a few days’ time, we now have several people that were actually in the meeting denying that the President used the word “shithole”.

What makes all of this manufactured outrage so interesting is that just one day after the “shithole” comment hit the mainstream media, the first indictment on Russian-related corruption and bribery charges was brought against former Maryland-based transportation executive, Mark Lambert. Notably, Lambert was co-President of nuclear transportation company, Tenex, which was involved in the Democrat’s Uranium One deal, which I reported on months ago.

Former President of Maryland-Based Transportation Company Indicted on 11 Counts Related to Foreign Bribery, Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme… Executive Allegedly Paid Bribes to a Russian Official So His Company Could Win Highly Sensitive Nuclear Fuel Transportation Contracts…

Digging deeper, though, I found a worrying facet to the charges being brought against Lambert…

From the DOJ’s statement concerning the indictment, they confirm that “the case against Lambert is assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Theodore D. Chuang…” This isn’t the first time Free Market Shooter has exposed conflict-of-interest, but taking a closer look at Chaung’s history leads to jaw-dropping revelations…

In a questionnaire for the Senate Judiciary, Chaung confirms he was editor for the Harvard Law Review from 1992 to 1994…

…Which conveniently places Chaung and Obama both at Harvard, even on the same Law Review:

Take note, Chaung was appointed by Obama in 2014. Perhaps the mainstream media will ask him if his personal politics or if he had any personal connections to Obama while attending Harvard, but don’t hold your breath waiting to hear that question.

With all of this clandestine history exposed and clear conflict-of-interest, Chaung will likely continue to insulate and protect the misjustices and corruption perpetrated by the Democrats – including Uranium One. With how infested and inner-connected our system really is, it makes one wonder if the Swamp will ever see its day of comeuppance…

Was Sessions’ recent crackdown on marijuana a juke, or merely a sign of a woefully out-of-touch Attorney General?

Editor’s note: Just after this article was completed, President Trump called out Senator Dick(y) Durbin (D-IL) in a Twitter response to the allegations against him:

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

We were not expecting a DACA “deal” to get done prior to this, but this is confirmation that there will almost certainly be no further meaningful negotiations on immigration reform.