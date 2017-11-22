Twitter To Start Monitoring Users “Off-Platform” Starting December 18

As reported by Mashable last week, Twitter is taking new – and intrusive – steps to crack down on hate speech. Twitter announced in an update to their Help Center that they would begin to monitor user’s behavior “on and off the platform” in December. If a user affiliates with any “violent organizations”, their account will be suspended without notice.

To say that Twitter’s wording is vague regarding this is somewhat of an understatement…

You may not affiliate with organizations that… use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes

Going by that logic, why are ISIS-related Twitter accounts allowed to stay active? There is no larger group that relies on violence against innocent people to further their cause yet Twitter does little to combat it. Instead, they will go after people with opinions that do not mirror their leftist ideologies.

Brett MacDonald of DeplorableDigest.com further breaks down and analyzes Twitter’s new policy…

Twitter will be using cookies to determine if you have gone to a site that they do not like and then ban you for it. (screenshot 2 and 3) Twitter will not let you log in if you disable cookies. (screenshot 1) #HelpUsTrump pic.twitter.com/vtqaLjodps — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) November 18, 2017

Online cookies will be the tool Twitter uses to track and monitor users off-platform. Any blog, site, or forum that has a “tweet this” button will be able to be used as a window for Twitter to monitor your web usage. Notably, as pointed out by MacDonald, Twitter does not allow you to log into their site if cookies are disabled.

Plainly, this new policy change enacted by Twitter is nothing but a form of thought policing and outright censorship. If you visit a website that Twitter disapproves of, they will then have free-reign to ban you from their platform.

MacDonald also draws a sharp contrast to Twitter one year ago…

…to Twitter today.

MacDonald also detailed the members of the Twitter Trust and Safety Council, the team responsible for the new policy change and the ones who will decide what users to suspend for “hateful conduct” starting on December 18th.

The Council consists of:

Big surprise; the council in charge of policing thought and decreeing which opinions are correct is chaired by leftist, liberal organizations. Remember, the ADL listed beloved (and harmless) meme, Pepe the Frog, as a hate symbol… that is truly a testament to how out-of-touch and foolish they are, but no worries – they’ll be fair and ethical in deciding which users are booted off of Twitter!

Kick Twitter in the —ads. TURN OFF ALL PERSONALIZATION AND DATA COLLECTION. Do not let them monitor you and sell your info. They will monitor you anyways. Let's not make it easy. On December 18th Twitter will ban us: https://t.co/JUKXGnLSro pic.twitter.com/p8Ug0ccnKm — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) November 18, 2017

MacDonald also points out one way to combat this new policy change may be to turn off all personalization and data collection settings for your profile… but it’s doubtful it will have any real effect on protecting yourself. Twitter announced new, frightful measures to encroach and violate your privacy; there’s no way you could simply “turn off” their malicious intentions, it would simply be too easy.

With their rampant and continuous banning of conservatives voices, Twitter has proven they will abuse a slippery slope to their advantage – and to our chagrin.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey would do well to keep the user base of his platform happy or he may see the only thing keeping his site alive leave it in droves. Conservatives are the only thing that keep Twitter afloat; without the dissenting voices and opinions of the right, Twitter turns into a lifeless and safe echo chamber of liberals… yet right-wing users are still banned and pushed off the platform. From a business stand-point, it doesn’t make much sense.

Twitter has confirmed they are Orwellian and completely dystopic. If these new policy changes are allowed to go into effect, Twitter will prove they not only don’t want to broadcast conservative opinions – they also don’t want to allow them a platform at all.