U.K. Political Correctness Run Amok – Mother Of 2 Arrested And Held For “Misgendering” On Twitter

After 38-year-old Kate Scottow referred to a transgender woman as a man online in the United Kingdom, police arrived at her home to detain her and locked her in a cell for seven hours. Her children, an autistic pre-teen and an infant, bore witness to her arrest.

After being taken to a Hertfordshire police station, she was interrogated over an argument she had with an activist on Twitter over “deadnaming“.

Although she was released after seven hours, Scottow had her photograph, DNA, and fingerprints taken and remains under investigation. She was arrested on December 1 by British authorities and still has not had her cell phone and laptop returned to her from authorities – which she says is hindering her studies for a Masters in forensic psychology.

Writing on an online forum, Scottow said:

I was arrested in my home by three officers, with my autistic ten-year-old daughter and breastfed 20-month-old son present. I was then detained for seven hours in a cell with no sanitary products (which I said I needed) before being interviewed then later released under investigation … I was arrested for harassment and malicious communications because I called someone out and misgendered them on Twitter.

In a statement, Hertfordshire police confirmed the arrest and said they “take all reports of malicious communication seriously”. High Court papers obtained by The Daily Mail specify that Scottow is accused of a “campaign of targeted harassment” against Stephanie Hayden, the Twitter user she misgendered.

Scottow’s “harassment” was allegedly motivated by Hayden’s “status as a transgender woman”, according to police. The court papers say that as a “toxic” debate transpired online over plans to allow people to “self-ID” as another gender, Scottow tweeted “defamatory” messages about Hayden. Scottow is also accused of using accounts in two names to “harass, defame, and publish derogatory and defamatory tweets” about Hayden including calling her a male, saying she was “racist, xenophobic, and a crook” and mocking her as a “fake lawyer”.

Scottow denies the charges and says she holds a “genuine and reasonable belief” that people “cannot practically speaking change sex”.

United Kingdom authorities are policing thought instead of any actual real and dangerous crime. In 2016, Sadiq Khan’s office revealed it was spending £1,730,726 of taxpayers’ money policing speech online…

Back in October, FMShooter reported that John Apter, the incoming head of the U.K. Police Federation, believed police were too busy grappling with petty social media spats to deal with serious crimes.

Apter’s words have come home to roost with Scottow’s arrest and condemnation over mere online comments. The big, bad boogeyman of hate speech will continue to rule and control London and their police force while actual crime goes unchecked and spiraling out of control.