Vaping Illnesses Nationwide Lead To Hysteria, Deflection From Cigarette Harms

E-cigarettes and vaping have been long toted as an alternative to nicotine-laden cigarettes. However, with a spate of vaping-related illnesses occurring across the United States, many are calling into question the safety of using vapes.

On September 10, a Kansas resident was the sixth person to die of an unknown respiratory illness related to vaping. Public health officials are also investigating 450 cases of lung illnesses across 33 states.

Many of the illnesses had to do with vaping products, including illegal cannabis products containing vitamin E acetate, an oil made from vitamin E that can be dangerous if inhaled. Officials are urging the public to stay away from THC oils which are typically purchased from the black market and made without supervision or guidelines.

In a "majority of the cases thus far reported" patients reported "using e-cigarette products containing elements of marijuana, including THC." https://t.co/yQSr2Un2rd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 12, 2019

On Wednesday, the Trump administration said it plans to ban the sale of non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes in response to the illnesses.

The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities. We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.

President Trump has also promised “strong rules and regulations”. The American Vaping Association stated it was disappointed in the administration’s decision, claiming that the decision was taken in heed from “anti-vaping activists”, like former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The Association detailed that such a ban as proposed by Trump would remove “life-changing options” from the market that several millions of American adults have used to quit smoking.

Notably, last week, Michigan became the first state to prohibit sales of most flavored e-cigarettes to stop the underage vaping epidemic and praised the Trump administration’s plan, labeling it “a bold step”.

Shockingly, a CNN headline has said a teen who vaped for more than a year and a half now has lungs in similarity to a 70-year old…

With these regulations in mind, targeting flavors of vaping juice does seem a little asinine when you consider all of the illnesses seem to be stemming from illegal THC oil. There is much to be said from the panic encapsulating both public officials and citizens when only 6 have died relating to the illnesses. Nationwide, there are many more pressing issues to be addressed – perhaps an issue like cigarettes, which cause 480,000 deaths annually.

Apparently, the death machine of nicotine cigarettes is too profitable to those at the top to be stopped. Anything for a dollar, as has been evident (and will be again and again) when it comes to U.S. affairs.