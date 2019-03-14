Was Airline Sympathy For Migrants To Blame For Woman’s Removal From UK Flight?

Paul Joseph Watson of Infowars posted a story about Emily O’Connor being removed from a flight in the UK, implying that it was tolerance for non-conforming migrants that gave her the boot:

A woman flying out of the “diverse” UK city of Birmingham, which has a 25% Muslim population, was told to “cover up” or be kicked off her flight. https://t.co/mlT9aVlz1U — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 13, 2019

This seemed like typical Infowars hyperbole and click-bait – initially I suspected this woman did something else untoward to get herself removed from the flight, and used social media to deflect her own misdeeds upon the airline while simultaneously fulfilling her own need for attention. So I decided to look more closely at her story:

I informed the staff that there is no “appropriate wear” policy stipulated online. I stood up on the flight and asked if anyone was offended, no-one said a word.

Would really appreciate if you could vote and share on the below! — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

asked the plane (as they were all listening now anyway) if I was offending anyone, no-one said a word. The manager then went to get my bag to remove me from the flight. A man then shouted “Shut up you pathetic woman. Put a f*cking jacket on”- the staff said nothing to him — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

O’Connor’s clothing didn’t seem inappropriate – a bit aggressive by some people’s standards, maybe, but I’ve seen far more aggressive female getup at airports. It still seemed like O’Connor was leaving details out, so I went looking for comment from Thomas Cook, the airline in question. Airlines will often never admit their mistake, even if they made an egregious error…

A Thomas Cook spokesperson said: “We are sorry that we upset Ms O’Connor. “It’s clear we could have handled the situation better. “In common with most airlines we have an appropriate clothing policy. “This applies equally to men and women of all ages without discrimination. “Our crews have the difficult task of implementing that policy and don’t always get it right.”

…but in this instance, the airline readily admitted that they erred in O’Connor’s removal from the flight. This, coupled with FMShooter’s previous coverage of Birmingham gives more credibility to PJW’s story:

Notably, U.K. Home Secretary Sajid Javid told the Metropolitan Police force to “step up” its response to knife crimes after five murders transpired in just one week. Facing budget cuts and a short-staffed police force, one must wonder exactly how Javid expects the Metropolitan Police to “step up” their response to any sort of crime now overwhelming U.K. streets. Knife crimes in Birmingham alone is at its highest in nearly a decade – up 19% since 2017. For Javid to place the blame on U.K. authorities is not only irresponsible – it’s insulting.

It seems (this time at least) that PJW’s click-bait is actually based in fact. What likely happened? Instead of telling the complaining passengers to “piss off” (as they should have), Thomas Cook probably chose to remove one citizen in deference to a plane full of migrant customers who refused to tolerate O’Connor’s appearance, possibly forcing the cancellation of an entire flight.

It’s bad enough that law enforcement has chosen to enable migrant misconduct with easy treatment, light sentences, and lax policing, but its another story entirely when an entire company bows to the whims of migrant incompatibility with western values.

This story indicates that the situation is deteriorating further than we’ve previously cared to admit, given that a private company chose to appease unlawful customers in the name of profits instead of standing up for the rule of law. Government tolerance of migrant misconduct has seeped into the private sector, and without law enforcement intervention, companies are being forced into the difficult choice of enforcing western customs, or losing a slew of customers.

If recent history is any example, the European migrant crisis is going to get worse before it gets better.

(Disclaimer: based on O’Connor’s attention-seeking social media conduct and behavior, I’m forced to admit that there could be even more to this story that we’re not hearing about at the moment.)