With Bloomberg And Democrats At Bay, Now Is The Best Time To Flex Your 2A Rights

President Trump‘s election has done little to mollify the appetite of gun control advocates. In spite of the losses incurred by politicians who have supported gun control over the years, recent mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas have emboldened gun grabbers to continue their quest to restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was brazen enough to appear on NBC’s Today Show and state that the man who stopped the Texas massacre never should have been legally permitted to own the weapon:

Joe Biden says that the man who stopped the Texas church shooter should not have been armed. pic.twitter.com/pY3hBHPHuX — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2017

The only thing that was surprising about Biden’s commentary is that it didn’t occur sooner; as Free Market Shooter has recently covered, the gun control playbook has been to call for gun control in the wake of any mass shooting, long before the facts have been determined:

Leading the charge was former President Obama… joining in his chorus were New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, NBA basketball coach Steve Kerr, and a slew of Congressional Democrats, none of whom bothered to wait until more facts on the incident were available.

But wait a second… wasn’t Trump’s win supposed to be good for gun rights?

Indeed, gun rights advocates hoped to advance legislation to both remove suppressors from NFA regulation, and implement national concealed carry (CCW) reciprocity. And in spite of the fact that gun control groups have all but lost the fight against suppressors, House Speaker Paul Ryan refuses to bring either bill to the House floor for a vote:

It is October 31 and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) is ignoring national reciprocity legislation for the 43rd consecutive week. National reciprocity was introduced by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) on January 3, 2017, and law-abiding citizens have been waiting for Congress to take up the measure ever since. The wait is fast-approaching a year, yet Ryan remains mum on the legislation. President Trump signaled that he wanted national reciprocity early in his campaign.

And even though Ryan is facing down a Republican challenger within his own district that wants to advance CCW reciprocity…

Congress shouldn't let people who misunderstood the latest James Bond movie write new gun laws. Watch my demo smashing the narrative. pic.twitter.com/fgWjX7pk5G — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) October 9, 2017

…it hasn’t prompted Republicans to push for gun rights legislation. Which has left both gun rights advocates and gun grabbers twisting in the wings; the current slate of laws has stood, and appears likely to stand as long as Trump is in office.

What has this done? With no legislation set to loosen or restrict the status quo on guns, a cadre of gun dealers who stocked up expecting a Hillary win, sales of guns and gun accessories have plummeted under Trump.

Indeed, Free Market Shooter has recently detailed what this has meant for gun enthusiasts:

Many of these businesses now have a glut of product, and are finding it difficult to sell it. With many local gun stores having closed in recent years, this is worrying news, because ongoing low demand could lead to the closure of more of these businesses. With a huge oversupply, AR-15s and the like can be picked up for next to nothing.

The excess of available inventory has led dealers all over the nation to slash prices, offering promotions such as “combo deals” of a rifle and handgun, or steeply discounted versions of “modern sporting rifles” that dealers stockpiled prior to the election.

And it is not just gun sales that have declined; gun accessories, magazines and ammunition have all seen steep discounts to the Obama years, where the constant threat of the gun rights restrictions led owners to stock up. With no gun legislation on the horizon to drive clearance of excess inventory, deals are there to be had for both existing gun owners and novices who are new to gun ownership.

However, this will not continue forever, and in spite of taking a monster loss in the 2016 elections, both Bloomberg and Democrats have shown no interest in backing down from their agenda, or from pushing increasingly foolish restrictions on gun owners. I’ve previously explained why this means gun enthusiasts should seek these bargains out:

For starters, there is no better time than the present to exercise your right to bear arms. Since Trump won, the call for more firearms regulation is going to fall on deaf ears. Don’t wait until gun control takes center stage again to make your purchases, when everyone will rush to stores and drive up prices of guns and ammunition, if they are even available at all.

And even now, gun control groups are even pushing to allow judges to arbitrarily determine who can and cannot legally possess firearms:

The new push for gun control from the left comes courtesy of ABC News which recently published a piece promoting the use of an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) that many believe is nothing more than a thinly veiled confiscation plan that would allow a judge to “issue an ex parte order” for the direct confiscation of an American citizens firearms. Keep in mind that Everytown for Gun Safety is a Michael Bloomberg funded, left-wing gun control group that was created as part of a rebranding effort by the billionaire gun grabber after his previous group, Mayors Against Illegal Guns, was outed by multiple former members as actually pushing an agenda of full-scale gun confiscation.

In spite of Trump’s big win, Republicans are not pushing for gun rights legislation. But in the wake of the Vegas and Texas shootings, gun control is going just as strong as ever. Gun enthusiasts have been extremely fortunate to have been spared from a Hillary presidency that would have undoubtedly resulted in far more gun rights restrictions.

However, gun dealers will eventually put forward enough great deals forward to clear inventories. Trump’s win was a stroke of good fortune for gun rights, but the left will eventually return to power, and when they do, restrictions on law abiding gun owners will return with them.

Don’t wait until the great gun deals are all gone to exercise your 2nd amendment rights, because prices may never again be this good for gun owners. While the gun market will eventually normalize from today’s depressed prices, if it even appears as though the left could make a return, even slightly higher prices could become a fond memory.