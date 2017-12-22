YEAR END ROUND-UP: The MASSIVE List of President Trump’s Accomplishments In His First Year
Without a doubt, President Trump has faced an onslaught of toxicity and outright misinformation against him from the integrity-less mainstream media.
Even amidst their constant hate campaign, Trump has deftly maneuvered and worked to accomplish many things on behalf of the American people. The mainstream media isn’t afraid to ignore facts and broadcast lies in place of reality, so notice how little talk of the actual progress made by President Trump is ever spoken by the talking heads on CNN or MSNBC; instead, they falsely attack him on character and words – because, ultimately, it’s easy and distracting.
Were I involved with the shameless and Establishment-led Fake News media (and thank God I’m not), I think I would eventually realize that an angry Trump never forgets and always gets his dues. Instead of backing off, “empowered” mainstream media “journalists” continue to poke at Trump again and again; yet people are surprised and disappointed every time Trump is forced to go on the offensive.
The mainstream media would never divulge the successes President Trump has worked for tirelessly in just one short year – and they do not want you to know about any of it…
Without further ado, President Trump’s long list of accomplishments:
January
- Among his first actions as President included signing an executive order “easing the burden” on stringent Obamacare fees…
- Within hours of his Inauguration, Trump put a freeze on all new federal regulations not yet finalized…
- Withdrew from the TPP – one of his biggest campaign promises…
- Ordered a temporary freeze on federal workers, cutting waste and abuse directly…
- Revived a rule stopping U.S. money from funding overseas abortions…
- Signed executive orders that made it possible to complete the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines; also made it so any future U.S. pipelines made use of ONLY American steel – America First, remember?
- Signed executive order stripping federal grant money from sanctuary cities…
- Signed executive order directing federal agencies to prepare for immediate construction of a southern border wall – another huge campaign promise on Trump’s end…
- Strengthened and modernized the U.S. military, upgrading equipment and providing new resources via executive order…
- Signed executive order enacting more intensive security checks and vetting for foreign nationals seeking U.S. travel visas…
- Signed executive order requiring for every new federal regulation on businesses, two existing regulations must be removed…
- Met with 12 CEOS of major U.S. companies…
- Nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court to replace Antonin Scalia – yet another campaign promise fulfilled by President Trump!
February
- Signed executive order easing U.S. fiscal regulations in response to an Obama-era Act the Trump administration deemed as “overreaching”…
- Signed executive order prioritizing efforts to prosecute foreign-based crimes like drug and human trafficking…
- Signed executive order directing federal agencies to evaluate existing…
regulations to eliminate job-killing restrictions…
- Signed two bills to help promote women in STEM fields…
- Moved the federal initiative on HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) directly to the White House instead of the Department of Education via executive order…
- Met with 24 manufacturing CEOS…
- It was revealed illegal immigration from Mexico dropped 40% in Trump’s first month…
- President Trump delivered his first speech to Congress, addressing drug abuse, gang crime, immigration, terrorism, a southern border wall, infrastructure, foreign trade and the stock market…
March
- Formal drafting of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) begins on March 8…
- Reduced operating costs of the federal government via executive order…
- Signed bill which defines the budget and objectives of NASA, including a crewed mission to Mars as early as 2033…
- Signed executive order combating drug addiction and the opioid epidemic…
- Signed four Congressional Review Act disapproval resolutions into law, eliminating four Obama-era regulations…
- Signed an executive order to perform examinations on every executive branch agency to reduce spending and waste and improve quality…
- U.S. homebuilder confidence rises to its strongest level in 12 years, as strength in the jobs market and improving wages increased demand for homes…
- Trump Admin’s Secretary of Transportation Chao announced $10 million for emergency repairs to Atlanta’s collapsed I-85 overpass…
- Signed two executive orders aimed at preventing foreign trade abuses…
April
- President Trump donated his full quarterly salary (78,333.32) to the National Park Service…
- A missile strike was ordered on the Shayrat Airbase in Homs, Syria after chemical weapons was used on civilians…
- Neil Gorsuch sworn-in in on April 10…
- President Trump reiterated his pledge to reform or replace rules imposed on Wall Street following the Great Crash of 2008…
- The federal hiring freeze instated in January is lifted by Trump…
- A MOAB (Mother Of All Bombs) is dropped on an ISIS cave system, killing 94 ISIS fighters…
- “Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America“, an executive order signed instructing the Secretary of Agriculture to chair an inter-agency task force to examine legislative, regulatory, and policy changes in support of rural America…
- President Trump skipped the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in favor of a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with his voting base…
May
- Signed executive order to initiate an investigation of allegations of voter fraud during the 2016 U.S. Presidential election…
- Trump announced he intends to renegotiate NAFTA to better reflect the modern economy while benefiting every party in the deal…
- The President departed on the first foreign trip of his administration…
- In Saudi Arabia, President Trump signed an arms deal worth more than $350 billion and various other investment agreements…
- After Saudi Arabia, Trump visited Israel and became the first sitting U.S. President to visit the Western Wall…
- After Israel, the President visited Rome to meet with Pope Francis and other Italian leaders…
- Then President Trump flew to Brussels and attended the NATO summit and – as I noted in my article over the first foreign trip – savaged them:
“Trump told NATO members directly: pay up. He also claimed 23 of 28 members were still not paying enough for their national defense and most even owed a great deal of money. Trump also said that the lack of funds from NATO members fell on the shoulders of American taxpayers. However, his call to action for payments seems to have paid off. Trump reported on Twitter that many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments “considerably”.
June
- President Trump formally announced his intent to withdraw the US from the Obama-era 2015 Paris climate agreement…
- Announced plans to modernize and privatize the United States air traffic control system…
- President Trump held his first full cabinet meeting at the White House since his inauguration, blaming the Democrats for delaying some of his nominees…
- Announced a roll-back of the Obama administration’s policy of easing restrictions with Cuba…
- Signed an executive order promoting apprenticeships, increasing the funding for job-training programs by 5.5%, and giving more freedom to third-party companies and schools to craft these programs…
- Signed the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, making it easier to dismiss employees for wrongdoing and adding protections for whistle-blowers…
- Trump hosted the heads of major American technology companies at the White House for the first meeting of the American Technology Council…
- Signed an executive order reviving the National Space Council…
- President Trump’s travel ban partially came into effect on June 29 at 8PM EST…
July
- Trump attended G20 in Warsaw and held many bilateral meetings with World Leaders; Theresa May, Putin, Shinzo Abe, and Mexico’s Nieto among them…
- Launched “Made in America Week” at the White House by showcasing products made in all 50 states – AMERICA FIRST!
- Signed an executive ordering a review of the U.S. defense industrial base and military supply chains…
- Attended the 2017 National Scout Jamboree at Glen Jean, West Virginia, praising the organization and its values…
- Donated his second-quarter salary to the Department of Education…
- President Trump met at The Pentagon with his national security team covering areas such as troop levels in Afghanistan and the fight against ISIS…
- Announced a $10 billion investment by Chinese company Foxconn to build a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin…
- Ended a CIA program to arm “moderate” Syrian rebels after previous efforts of its kind were shown to have aided Islamic jihadists…
- The jobless rate decreased from 4.8% to 4.4% from January through June 2017. In contrast, during the first six months of 2009, Obama’s first year in office, the rate increased from 7.8% to 9.5%… the GDP even hit 2.6%, nearing 3%!
August
- As part of “American Dream Week“, President Trump held a small business owners event at the White House touting American growth…
- Endorsed a new bill entitled ‘The Raise Act’ which proposes to replace the current permanent employment-immigration framework with a merit and skill-based immigration system…
- Signed an executive order to begin investigations into Chinese trade practices that harm American businesses, with particular focus on intellectual property and advanced technology…
- Signed a veterans’ education bill to provide college assistance for military veterans and increase these payments if they complete science, technology and engineering courses…
- Signed Global War on Terrorism War Memorial Act authorizing the construction of a memorial to the US servicemen, who participated in the global war on terrorism…
- Announced a cut of 90% to the Affordable Care Act’s advertising budget…
- Signed an executive order in August projected to save billions of dollars by streamlining and expediting the permitting process for infrastructure projects…
- The Bloomberg Consumer Comfort measure reached a 16-year high and the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported nearly 1.3 million new jobs were created during Trump’s first 200 days…
- Provided stellar disaster relief from Hurricane Harvey and donates $1 million of his own funds to recovery efforts in Texas…
September
- President Trump held a tax summit at the White House with his top advisers and Republican leaders to discuss reforming the U.S. tax system…
- Through the first week of September, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 34 record highs, with the Dow rising more than 1,500 points since Inauguration day…
- Provided more stellar disaster relief from Hurricane Irma…
- President Trump and the First Lady laid a wreath at the September 11 memorial at The Pentagon, and later paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 Americans killed that day, pledging to continue to confront radical Islamic terrorism…
- Signed an executive order to enhance vetting capabilities and processes for detecting attempted entry into the United States by terrorists or other public-security threats…
- Attended United Nations forum and delivered his first speech to the assembly, also held bilateral meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and King Abdullah of Jordan and many more; talked with French Leader Macron and Latin American leaders…
- Signed a presidential memorandum directing the Department of Education to allocate at least $200 million per year in grant funds to women and minorities who study science and engineering…
- Rescinded Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which gave de facto amnesty to some 800,000 people who came to the country as children with their illegal-alien parents…
October
- Provided even more stellar disaster relief from Hurricane Maria…
- Announced that Obama’s Iran deal would not be certified again…
- U.S. consumer sentiment surged to a 13-year high as Americans’ perceptions of the economy and their own finances rebounded following the major hurricanes…
- Submitted a 70-point proposal that called for increased border security, interior enforcement of immigration laws and a merit-based immigration system. It included funding and completing construction of a southern border wall, improving expedited removal of illegal aliens, protecting innocent people in “sanctuary cities,” ending extended-family chain migration and establishing a point-based system for green cards to protect U.S. workers and taxpayers…
- Prototypes of Trump’s planned southern border wall were completed… and the President recently announced he may visit the prototypes soon to inspect and contemplate which to go with – The Wall, of course, being one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises…
Another campaign promise being kept! We NEED The Wall!
November
- Trump departed on the 2nd foreign trip of his administration…
- For his first stop in Japan, Trump discussed new, profitable arms sales…
- After Japan, he visited South Korea and talked on North Korea’s volatility…
- From South Korea, he traveled to China and signed a number of deals with President Xi…
- After China, he headed to Vietnam and delivered a speech at APEC…
- Finally, he headed to the Philippines and talked with President Duterte…
- Announced that North Korea will be re-instated to the United States’ list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, from which it was removed in October 2008…
- Announced an end to the temporary residency program for victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, effective July 2019…
- Announced the donation of his third-quarter salary to Health and Human Service efforts to solve the opioid epidemic…
- Announced the semiconductor manufacturing company Broadcom Limited is moving its headquarters from Singapore to the United States…
- Released more than 13,000 additional documents from its files on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, under orders from President Trump. It was the fourth released since October, when the president allowed the immediate release of 2,800 records by the National Archives…
- 228,000 new jobs were created with unemployment at 4.1 – a 17-year low…
December
- Announced the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — the first nation to do so — and announced that the U.S. will relocate its embassy there from Tel Aviv – yet another campaign promise…
- Called for an end to “chain migration” following an attempted bombing in New York City which injures five people…
- Signed a policy directive at the White House, ordering NASA to re-prioritize manned voyages, including a return to the Moon and a mission to Mars…
- Trump announced his administration has far exceeded its promise to eliminate regulations at a 2:1 ratio and impose no lifetime net regulatory costs. In total, agencies issued 67 de-regulatory actions while imposing only three new regulatory actions, a ratio of 22:1. Federal agencies also achieved $8.1 billion in lifetime net regulatory cost savings, the equivalent of $570 million per year…
- The Iraqi Government announced their war with the Islamic State has finally ended with help from President Trump’s leadership in the Middle East…
- Senate passed President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act shortly after midnight without Democratic votes, 51-48. The wide-ranging bill includes a cut to corporate tax from 35% to 21%, a reduction to the pool of estate-tax payers, alters each tax bracket, and reduces the rate for the highest earners. The bill also removes the individual mandate from Obamacare…
Trump preached it on the campaign trail and now, with just one year as President, you can tell he really meant it…
AMERICA FIRST!