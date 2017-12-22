YEAR END ROUND-UP: The MASSIVE List of President Trump’s Accomplishments In His First Year

Without a doubt, President Trump has faced an onslaught of toxicity and outright misinformation against him from the integrity-less mainstream media.

Even amidst their constant hate campaign, Trump has deftly maneuvered and worked to accomplish many things on behalf of the American people. The mainstream media isn’t afraid to ignore facts and broadcast lies in place of reality, so notice how little talk of the actual progress made by President Trump is ever spoken by the talking heads on CNN or MSNBC; instead, they falsely attack him on character and words – because, ultimately, it’s easy and distracting.

Were I involved with the shameless and Establishment-led Fake News media (and thank God I’m not), I think I would eventually realize that an angry Trump never forgets and always gets his dues. Instead of backing off, “empowered” mainstream media “journalists” continue to poke at Trump again and again; yet people are surprised and disappointed every time Trump is forced to go on the offensive.

The mainstream media would never divulge the successes President Trump has worked for tirelessly in just one short year – and they do not want you to know about any of it…

Without further ado, President Trump’s long list of accomplishments:

“Trump told NATO members directly: pay up. He also claimed 23 of 28 members were still not paying enough for their national defense and most even owed a great deal of money. Trump also said that the lack of funds from NATO members fell on the shoulders of American taxpayers. However, his call to action for payments seems to have paid off. Trump reported on Twitter that many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments “considerably”.

President Trump held a tax summit at the White House with his top advisers and Republican leaders to discuss reforming the U.S. tax system…

Through the first week of September, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 34 record highs, with the Dow rising more than 1,500 points since Inauguration day…

Provided more stellar disaster relief from Hurricane Irma…

President Trump and the First Lady laid a wreath at the September 11 memorial at The Pentagon, and later paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 Americans killed that day, pledging to continue to confront radical Islamic terrorism…

Signed an executive order to enhance vetting capabilities and processes for detecting attempted entry into the United States by terrorists or other public-security threats…

Attended United Nations forum and delivered his first speech to the assembly, also held bilateral meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and King Abdullah of Jordan and many more; talked with French Leader Macron and Latin American leaders…

Signed a presidential memorandum directing the Department of Education to allocate at least $200 million per year in grant funds to women and minorities who study science and engineering…

Rescinded Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which gave de facto amnesty to some 800,000 people who came to the country as children with their illegal-alien parents…

Provided even more stellar disaster relief from Hurricane Maria…

Announced that Obama's Iran deal would not be certified again…

U.S. consumer sentiment surged to a 13-year high as Americans’ perceptions of the economy and their own finances rebounded following the major hurricanes…

Submitted a 70-point proposal that called for increased border security, interior enforcement of immigration laws and a merit-based immigration system. It included funding and completing construction of a southern border wall, improving expedited removal of illegal aliens, protecting innocent people in “sanctuary cities,” ending extended-family chain migration and establishing a point-based system for green cards to protect U.S. workers and taxpayers…

Prototypes of Trump’s planned southern border wall were completed… and the President recently announced he may visit the prototypes soon to inspect and contemplate which to go with – The Wall, of course, being one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises…

Announced the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — the first nation to do so — and announced that the U.S. will relocate its embassy there from Tel Aviv – yet another campaign promise …

… Called for an end to “chain migration” following an attempted bombing in New York City which injures five people…

Signed a policy directive at the White House, ordering NASA to re-prioritize manned voyages, including a return to the Moon and a mission to Mars…

Trump announced his administration has far exceeded its promise to eliminate regulations at a 2:1 ratio and impose no lifetime net regulatory costs. In total, agencies issued 67 de-regulatory actions while imposing only three new regulatory actions, a ratio of 22:1. Federal agencies also achieved $8.1 billion in lifetime net regulatory cost savings, the equivalent of $570 million per year…

The Iraqi Government announced their war with the Islamic State has finally ended with help from President Trump’s leadership in the Middle East…

Senate passed President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act shortly after midnight without Democratic votes, 51-48. The wide-ranging bill includes a cut to corporate tax from 35% to 21%, a reduction to the pool of estate-tax payers, alters each tax bracket, and reduces the rate for the highest earners. The bill also removes the individual mandate from Obamacare…

Trump preached it on the campaign trail and now, with just one year as President, you can tell he really meant it…

