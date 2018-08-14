Abetting From The Bench – Liberal New Mexico Judge Goes Easy On Terrorists

Multiple perpetrators were recently arrested at an alleged “terrorist training” camp – adult males were apparently training children to commit school shootings at a New Mexico compound. While mainstream media has covered the story extensively, Fox News has reported a great deal of information on the arrests, detailing the conditions at the compound…

Prosecutors allege Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, was conducting weapons training on the compound, where 11 children were found hungry and living in squalor. They asked Wahhaj, who appeared in court on Wednesday, be held without bail. Wahhaj is the son of a Brooklyn imam, also named Siraj Wahhaj, who was named by prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, the New York Post reported.

…and given the severity of the accusations, it could have been all but assumed that these claims would be enough to keep the perpetrators behind bars pending a trial, but the Judge in question, Sarah Backus, deemed otherwise:

Judge Sarah Backus said although she was concerned by “troubling facts,” prosecutors failed to articulate any specific threats to the community. She set a $20,000 bond for each defendant and ordered that they wear ankle monitors and have weekly contact with their attorneys.

It isn’t as if there wasn’t ample evidence to demonstrate a threat to “the community” – in addition to the accusations in question, the alleged mastermind’s father was linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombings, the family had recently traveled to Saudi Arabia, and they showed enough neglect for their own children to allow one to die from lack of medical care:

It was also announced Monday that 3-year-old Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, who had been missing since December, allegedly died amid a ritualistic religious ceremony intended to “cast out demonic spirits,” Reuters reported. Public defenders argued the boy’s father was trying to heal the child by reading passages from the Quran but prosecutors claimed he was denying the boy medication. One of the children taken into custody claimed that the boy had died in February. Wahhaj and the others were seated with their public defenders in a Taos courtroom Monday as prosecutors presented books that were found at the compound, documents related to Wahhaj’s trip to Saudi Arabia and a handwritten notebook that appeared to be some kind of teaching manual. They also pointed to evidence that Wahhaj had taken a series of firearms courses while in Georgia.

This appears to be just another in a long list of lenient sentences handed down by this judge – Fox News exposed the judge’s background…

Orozco reportedly fled the hospital and was arrested in Rio Arriba County a few months later. While in prison, Orozco was accused of other crimes, including obtaining Suboxone, an opioid medication, and pulling a fire alarm. A year later, he and his brother, Cristian Orozco, were charged with assaulting and threatening a guard. In September, Backus approved an order to incarcerate Orozco at the Lea County Correctional Facility until his trial. His defense attorney recently filed a motion arguing for his release and last month, Backus ruled in his favor.

…which is conspicuous enough, when her personal history is considered…:

Prior to her appointment to the bench, Backus – a graduate of the University of California Hastings College of the Law – served as a deputy public defender and deputy Attorney General in San Francisco. She’s lived in Taos since 1994.

…but even more conspicuous than her judicial record is the funding history behind her last election in 2012 – though the judge only received a total of $15,795 for a local election, the two top donors to her campaign were California residents, who contributed about a quarter of the total funds:

FMShooter has demonstrated time and again how third-world migrants from nations that which do not share western culture or value can end in disaster. While that is happening far more frequently in Europe, this sad example shows why President Trump’s “extreme” vetting of individuals traveling to and from nations known to aid and abet terrorism is a must.

However, migration is also relevant within the US, as FMShooter has also pointed out in the past:

But there’s a second element to this shift: These citizens moving from these blue states to red states aren’t just abandoning political loyalties while they’re at it. They are still going to maintain their same beliefs in their new homes, which has caused some seemingly “safe” red states to come into question.

Conservative states are facing emigration from liberal states not just of people and politics, but of funds and elected officials. While Backus has been in New Mexico for over two decades, it is fair to say that the decision to release these allegedly dangerous individuals does not fit with the values of New Mexico voters, given the anger that has been directed at her by her own constituency.

Yet, Backus could be a harbinger of things to come for red states. As liberal voters leave liberal states along with conservatives…

…they can’t be expected to leave behind their liberal ideologies and values. It will be up to the voters of red states to ensure that internal US emigration does not lead their own states to the same fate.