America’s Liberal Left Are Enforcing The Fascist Ideals They Preach Staunchly Against

Last week, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was booted out of a Red Hen restaurant in Virginia. Protesters swarmed around Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s home on Friday. Florida’s Attorney General was confronted and heckled at a showing of a Mr. Rogers documentary.

Just what is going on?

The liberal left is the side that espouses tolerance, acceptance, and love. That apparently only extends as far as keeping with their political alignment, however. In a news clip that reeked of practicing intolerant, extremist enforcement to “stand up” against “fascist” ideals, Rep. Maxine Waters advocated for those within the Trump administration to face harassment, all for doing their job:

Maxine Waters implies that people should “turn against” and “harass” those within the Trump Administration that defend President Trump’s agenda. Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. Maxine Waters is living proof. pic.twitter.com/63dIwf0tfo — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) June 24, 2018

Sarah Sanders, a paying customer to the Red Hen was forced out of the restaurant merely for her political affiliation. Sanders – or her party – did not cause a scene or ruckus to merit being booted out. Sanders was merely removed for the “offense” of working for the Trump administration. Of the incident, co-owner of the Red Hen, Stephanie Wilkinson said:

This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.

Wilkinson also said she “would have done the same thing again”.

The Red Hen and Wilkinson conveniently hid behind the veil of morality to claim their “just” decision to enforce their own intolerance upon a member of the Trump administration. Sanders and her group, of course, took the high road, and left politely without causing any drama when asked to leave, the true definition of going high, when they go low – the (hypocritical) mantra of the Obama family.

Showing no shame, protesters targeted Kirstjen Nielsen, Homeland Security Secretary, at her home last week as well. A group of about two dozen protesters swarmed around Nielsen’s house, blasting audio of crying immigrant children and chanting “No justice, no sleep”.

As Nielsen left her home, the protesters hurled vitriolic insults at her: “History will remember you,” one shouted. “You belong in the Hague! You’re a modern-day Nazi!” another jeered.

Some Democrats even went so far as to praise the protesters.

U.S. Representative, David Bowen of Wisconsin tweeted, “Walking in @SecNielsen DC area neighborhood to remind her & neighbors snatching kids from families is wrong!” Former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, David Leopold posted, “Good morning @SecNielsen. Kids don’t sleep in peace. You don’t sleep in piece [sic]”.

The group of protesters that surrounded Nielsen’s home even included an employee of the U.S. Department of Justice, as reported by Fox News.

Nielsen also encountered trouble attempting to grab a bite to eat, being heckled and booed out of a Mexican restaurant – being faced with chants of “shame” and “end family separation” as she dined before the insults became too much and she was forced to leave. That’s two members of the Trump administration forced out of public for no reason other than their political beliefs.

NPR defended the incident, calling Nielsen a “hypocrite” for eating at a Mexican restaurant.

That’s correct, NPR insinuated that people should pick their dining choices based on their political affiliations. For NPR, though – an outlet that receives federal funding – it’s the norm now.

Pam Bondi, the Republican Attorney General of Florida, was heckled over the weekend as she left a showing of a Mr. Rogers documentary. Demonstrators shouted her down as she left the theater, with one of them asking Bondi “what would Mr. Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida”. Another shouted, “you’re a horrible person” as Bondi was escorted out by police.

The irony of the venue these protesters chose for demonstrating must be entirely lost on them. As Bondi points out:

We were in a movie about anti-bullying and practicing peace and love and tolerance and accepting of people for their differences…

Yet the shameless left still hurled vitriol and toxicity toward her, trying to preach for tolerance and acceptance but because Bondi was part of the party they disagreed with, that justifies the total lack of decency and standards.

On the topic of lack of human decency, Michael Hayden, the former director of the NSA – who likened the separation of families at the border to the Holocaust – defended his comparison, tweeting:

So exactly when do we send up the warning flare. After a torchlight parade chanting blood and soil. After the WH Press Office becomes the ministry of propaganda. After we punish a marginalized population. Asking for a friend https://t.co/CDERm4KNaF — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 19, 2018

Notice near the end of his tweet – “After we punish a marginalized population“. It is laughable that a former director of one of the biggest intelligence agencies in the U.S. is calling for a “marginalized population” to be disciplined (editor’s note – think of the level of access of information that Hayden had on Americans when he was director of the NSA – if you support Trump and this doesn’t scare you, I’m not sure what would). Violence against not only members of the Trump administration but also Trump supporters is being normalized at a scary pace. The “tolerance and acceptance” is truly astounding.

All of this isn’t even mentioning the worst offender of the week – actor Peter Fonda.

Fonda took to Twitter – in a series of now deleted tweets – to blast President Trump for “his” policy that separated families at the border. In the most extreme tweet, Fonda espoused:

We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will stand up against the giant asshole she is married to.

In his other tweets, Fonda called Sarah Sanders and Kristjen Nielsen a “lying gash” and prompted that Nielsen “should be put in a cage and poked at by passerby. The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passerby while being filmed for posterity”.

Bear in mind, the latest narrative about separating illegal families at the U.S. border was hinged on a plea from the liberal left to think of the children. However, here we have a liberal Hollywood megastar yearning for a child to be put in a cage and raped.

To be so deranged as to wish a child be raped for simply being the son of Donald Trump makes their argument against mistreating children fall apart completely.

If the left cares so much about children, where were they at when an 18-year-old Trump supporter was kidnapped and tortured by four black individuals in Chicago? In regards to the incident, the silence of the mainstream media was deafening – a total media blackout.

It’s no surprise that hypocrisy and double-standards plague the liberal left. However, the slippery slope has long been traversed in regards to the edifying normalization of hate and vitriol against those of different political belief – as showcased with these toxic incidents that all transpired in just a week.

Furthermore, consider the massive liberal outrage funneled and orchestrated by the mainstream media if any member of Obama’s administration had been treated in the way Sarah Sanders or Kristjen Nielsen has been. Consider the furor and demand for action if a major Hollywood star called for Obama’s daughters to be locked in a cage with pedophiles. That hypothetical star’s career would have been ended and condemned – and rightfully so.

However, because the bigoted chastisements and savage remarks are directed at the other side of the aisle, the always-left mainstream media won’t form a crusade against any of the ire and demand action. In fact, they will report on these incidents as if they are acceptable and further normalize their hateful rhetoric, plunging our nation and discourse into the freakish state of vulgarity and indecency we currently find ourselves in.