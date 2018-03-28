Among Britain’s Young Adults, Islam Set To Pass Anglicans As Preferred Religion

According to a new report from St. Mary’s University in Twickenham, Greater London, only seven percent of young adults in the U.K. self-identify as Anglicans, compared to six percent who say they’re Muslims.

The study also found that only 21 percent of British young adults self-identify as Christian. Just 10 percent of young adults in Britain between the ages of 16 to 29 profess to holding Catholic faith.

20 percent of young adults identify as having no religion – having been raised in a religious household and abandoned the faith from their childhood. Notably, around 87 percent of these young adults have abandoned denominations of Christianity, whilst less than one percent of Muslims left Islam.

Plainly, Islam in the U.K. is far more resilient than any other religion. Muslims are far less likely to leave their faith to become non-religious. On top of that, there is a significant gap in fertility rates between Muslims and non-Muslims in the U.K. – Muslim women have an average of 2.9 kids compared to the 1.8 birthed by non-Muslims.

Stephen Bullivant, the author of the study from St. Mary’s University, said this of the findings:

Religion is moribund. With some notable exceptions, young adults increasingly are not identifying with or practicing religion. Christianity as a default, as a norm, is gone, and probably gone for good – or at least for the next 100 years.

Indeed, with young adults in the U.K. who identify as Muslim at six percent – just one point behind those who identify as Anglican – Western religions are sure to be overtaken in what’s just a matter of time.

Even with an influx of jihadist attacks in their country, most people refuse to wake up and see the alarming trend: Europe is being overrun by an invading force that’s clashing with Westernized values.

It doesn’t help when European leaders are insistent that refugees can assimilate, Islam is the true religion of peace, and that Islam is even part of a Westernized country – as German chancellor Angela Merkel claimed last week.

Giving the first speech of her new term in her 12th year as chancellor, Merkel said:

There is no question that our country is historically Christian and Jewish. It is also true that Islam has in the meanwhile become part of Germany…

According to Merkel, 4.5 million Muslims live in Germany and “the majority rejects radicalism”. She also admitted that her initial hope that the chaotic Syrian war wouldn’t harm Germany was ignorant. She said although it has become clear that the country wasn’t prepared for stream of displaced people, she described the taking in of more than a million refugees as a necessary “humanitarian exception”.

The opening of German borders and the taking in of millions of migrants led to these “humanitarian” outcomes:

With Anglican religions among youth on the way out in the U.K., paired with leaders who refuse to address a growing and dangerous problem infiltrating Europe, it seems “The Powers That Be” across the pond are more content with cracking down on wrongthink and dissenting opinions than tackling the actual issue. In fact, they seem more than satisfied to import and inject the problem into communities with historic and beautiful cultures and locals have to go along with it lest they be branded “racist” or “xenophobic”.

How else can it be justified when you take in millions upon millions of people incompatible with the very values that sit at the foundation of any Westernized society? Soon, the once-mighty first world countries in Europe will be shifted and overwhelmed, reduced to third world countries overrun by brutes and extremist fundamentalists…

Sadly, demographics and statistics provide clear evidence that it’s only a matter of time.