As Populism Against Open Borders Grows Across Europe, Merkel and Macron’s Poll Numbers Take A Hit

German leader Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are now faced with their worst public approval ratings, hitting record lows, as conservatism and populism spreads across the European Union.

According to a YouGov poll released last Friday, Macron’s approval rating dropped by five points to 27% against 62% disapproval.

Notably, at this time last year, Macron’s approval rating was at 50%. The sharp drop in support comes after one of Macron’s bodyguards was filmed savagely beating a protester.

Macron’s former bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, hit and stomped a young man whilst wearing a police visor on May 1st. Benalla, who was not a policeman, had been given permission to “observe police operations” on his day off.

Many accused the incident of being covered up when it was not reported to police and that Benalla’s punishment – two weeks suspension without pay and being transferred to an administrative job – wasn’t enough.

Although the Benalla scandal certainly didn’t help Macron, his low approval numbers come after many conservative victories. In the last year, elections in Hungary, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Austria saw populist movements spring up with citizens voting for strong borders, to protect their heritage, and to reject globalism.

With Macron’s turbulent poll numbers, Germany’s Merkel is also experiencing less-than-stellar performance reviews after public support for her coalition government fell to 29%.

Merkel’s approval rating has fallen since she opened Germany’s borders to more than one million refugees and migrants during the peak of the immigration crisis. Her coalition government’s 29% rating is also the first time in history the alliance has ever dropped below 30%.

As detailed by Breitbart, Merkel barely won a fourth term in September 2017 – with the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) gaining ground.

The AfD also hit a new high of 17% support – and polls even showed that 74% of citizens were unhappy with the current German government.

Across Europe, more and more citizens are waking up to the threat of open borders and illegal immigration. Even if many do hold anti-immigration views or beliefs, they often keep their opinions to themselves after seeing what happens to those who do dare to speak up. However, even if most citizens choose to remain silent in the face of an invading force hellbent on unrooting and transforming their culture, they have made their voices heard through voting.

Populist and conservative movements have sprung up all across Europe, with nationalistic leaders being elected into office in an attempt to curtail and reverse the flow of migrants and refugees into traditional communities – and more movements will certainly keep igniting across the European Union as citizens decide enough is enough and put security and safety ahead of feelings. The citizens across Europe finally standing up must pray, however, that it isn’t too late to put an end to the dire threats infecting their countries.