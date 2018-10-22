Bryan Singer Front-Runs Magazine Exposé – Blasts “False Accusations” That Could “Tarnish” His Career

Last Monday, Bryan Singer shared a post on Instagram directed toward Esquire over a supposed hit-piece being written on him that he says is meant to “tarnish” his long-standing career.

In his post, Singer said:

I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me. They have contacted my friends, colleagues and people I don’t even know. In today’s climate, where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible…

That’s right, Singer is attempting to write off and get ahead of accusations that haven’t even been released yet. Truly, nothing cries innocence like trying to manipulate and spin a narrative before both sides are even presented.

Singer continued:

This article will attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits…This article will misuse quotes from ‘sources’ that will claim to have ‘intimate’ knowledge of my personal life. It will also attempt to establish guilt by association simply because of people I’ve either known or met in the past. They will be attempting to tarnish a career I’ve spent 25 years to build…

Esquire will have stiff competition in “tarnishing” Singer’s spotless career – from none other than Singer himself. In 2017, Singer was accused of sexual assault by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman who says he was just 17 when he was allegedly raped by Singer in 2003.

When the lawsuit was filed late last year, Singer was immediately fired as director of the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. However, Singer’s “unexpected unavailability” was blamed for the split, with Singer caring for a sick parent in the U.S. and filming in the U.K.

The timing is suspect, to say the least…

A decade-old accusation arises of Singer raping an underage boy and he’s let go as director – yet somehow Singer is still worrying about his career being “tarnished”.

If Singer doesn’t consider his career already tarnished and mired in scandal, he needs to do some serious re-evaluating.

Even in the midst of more accusations unfurling from Esquire imminently, Singer acts as if he has any credibility or high ground remaining…

More and more, Hollywood (or Harveywood) and the entertainment industry is exposed for being infested with deviant creeps and sickos. Time again, people in positions of power abusing and manipulating younger – usually even underage – people around them have been ousted for their behavior. Incidents like this aren’t isolated, either – but seemingly the norm in the industry.

It’s safe to say if Singer is trying to get ahead of accusations that haven’t even been published, not only are the accusations abhorrent – there’s likely some truth behind them. It’s never a good look to get ahead of an oncoming train and stand in front of it in a bid to stop it and Singer’s desperate display speaks volumes, even over any incoming accusations.