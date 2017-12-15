Claiming The FBI’s Reputation And Integrity Is Not “In Tatters” Is Completely False

In an original draft, obtained by Fox News, of James Comey‘s statement regarding Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server investigation, stark differences arise between what Comey said to the public and what was originally authored…

For starters, the original draft made the assessment that it was “reasonably likely” Crooked Hillary’s private e-mail server had been hacked by foreign actors.

The edited statement instead said it was “possible” for Clinton’s server to have been hacked, in direct contradiction to Comey’s original statement where it was “reasonably likely“.

In many of the original statements, references to Clinton’s actions being “grossly negligent” were removed as well.

“Grossly negligent” was watered down to “extremely careless” – anything to insulate Queen Hillary, eh, Comey?

At the beginning of the month, Eric Holder, Sally Yates, and Comey himself blasted Trump after he took to Twitter and insulted the integrity of the FBI…

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Just hours after Trump’s tweet, Comey quoted himself in a tweet, saying:

“I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.” Me (June 8, 2017)

With these stunning differences between the original drafts of Comey’s statement and the edits he ended up saying to the public, this much is clear:

The FBI is not honest or independent.

For instance, Top FBI agent Peter Strzok was removed from Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe after it was revealed Strzok was sending ardently anti-Trump text messages with FBI lawyer, Lisa Page. Notably, Strzok even praised Clinton and the two of them referred to Trump as “that menace“.

Two agents working on Hillary’s investigation believe Trump is a “menace”; one even planned to vote for Clinton…

Strzok even interviewed top Clinton aides, Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills regarding the Clinton e-mail scandal.

But the FBI’s reputation and integrity isn’t in tatters? Strzok’s behavior alone showcases exactly how the FBI is neither honest or independent. However, Strzok is not the only agent in the FBI with an un-independent bias… look no further than Andrew Weissman – the prosecutor now serving as Mueller’s top deputy. Commenting on Sally Yates’s refusal to enforce Trump’s entirely constitutional travel ban, Weissman said:

“I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects.”

To claim that the FBI is ethical and noble is totally laughable. Peter Strzok dropped the veil entirely on the true left-leaning nature of the “independent” FBI…

And Strzok is certainly not alone in his ideals.