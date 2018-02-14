CNN Praises Kim Jong Un’s Sister At The Winter Olympics And Ignores Both True Heroes and Reality In The Process

Over the weekend, CNN turned heads in their direction yet again – this time after praising none other than Kim Jong Un’s sister.

CNN’s article opens with a cringe-inducing reference to “diplomacy” – which would be funny if it weren’t so sad…

If “diplomatic dance” were an event at the Winter Olympics, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister [Kim Yo Jong] would be favored to win gold…

Nothing about North Korea is diplomatic, lest they forgot the fact that it’s run by a dictator. The only off-hand mention they make to Kim Jong Un’s totalitarian regime is near the beginning of the piece:

But as North Korea’s brutal dictator, Kim’s brother has ruled with an iron fist since coming to power, operating Nazi-style prison camps, repressing political opposition and even executing senior officers and his own family members in an effort to consolidate power.

Otherwise, CNN’s article is a literal puff piece for North Korea’s regime. It chronicles Kim Yo Jong’s rise to power in the North Korean government as if it’s something to be proud of and even compares her to Ivanka Trump.

If CNN is so hungry for comparisons, let’s dive right in…

For instance, let’s recollect the time they nearly doxxed someone’s anonymous identity for daring to post a humorous gif online… As I reported in July of 2017:

Purportedly – according to Fraud News Network (or CNN) – Reddit user, “HanAssholeSolo” posted the WWE Trump/CNN gif to The_Donald subreddit. Therefore, because he spread this heinous and destestable gif; doxxing him is justifiable. Wait, he apologized and showed remorse for his actions. CNN won’t identify him but “reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.” The definition of blackmail is as follows: “The use of threats or the manipulation of someone’s feelings to force them to do something.”

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s right – CNN showered a vital and powerful part of a murderous, chaotic regime with compliments yet nearly exposed someone’s identity for merely posting something online.

Furthermore, to praise the sister of Kim Jong Un is to pick the side against North Korean defector, Ji Seong-ho who was in attendance at President Trump’s State of the Union…

…and truly stole the show – unlike Kim Yo Jong.

Month after month, CNN continues to hit new and astounding lows of journalistic integrity that make you wonder how they’ll be able to top themselves next time. Seemingly though, it can get no worse than giving compliments to a brutal, foreign dictatorship where no praise or accolades are merited.

CNN has not only proven themselves to be entirely incompetent – much, much worse than any other mainstream media outlet – in publishing and pushing bogus, anonymous news stories (like the failing, two-year-plus “ongoing” Russia narrative) but now, they’ve also confirmed they’re anti-American and willing to publish propaganda for a volatile, hermit nation. Truly, journalism and broadcast news is dead if this is the best the “biggest” news organization in America has to offer its readers.

However, I’m sure that, in just a few months, this embarrassing and disappointing puff piece for a totalitarian dictatorship will pale in comparison to whatever new swill CNN has decided to publish and further desecrate and vaporize their reputation with.