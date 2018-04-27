A Closer Look At CW Star Allison Mack And Keith Raniere’s Alleged Sex Cult At “NXIVM”

In a bizarre “blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it” moment last week, Smallville star Allison Mack was arrested for her role in an alleged sex cult. Along with Mack, the founder of a group called “NXIVM”, Keith Raniere – also known as “Vanguard” – was arrested.

Mack and Raniere have been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. According to court filings, Raniere established a series of supposed self-help programs under NXIVM over the past twenty years that saw Mack assisting with recruitment.

NXIVM was akin to a pyramid scheme – its courses cost thousands of dollars and paying participants were encouraged to pay for additional classes and recruit others to take classes so they could rise within the “ranks of NXIVM”.

Further detailed in court filings, Raniere created a secret society within NXIVM called “DOS” in 2015.

DOS operated with levels of women “slaves” headed by “masters”. Slaves were expected to recruit other slaves – thus becoming masters. The recruited slaves would then not only owe service to their own masters but also to masters above them in the DOS pyramid. Raniere, of course, stood alone at the top of the pyramid.

Aside from Raniere, all members of DOS were women. Mack was one of the women in the first level of the pyramid directly underneath Raniere.

Allegedly, Mack recruited DOS slaves by telling them they were joining a “women-only organization that would empower them” that would help them completely eliminate weaknesses that NXIVM courses taught were predominant in women.

As a pre-condition, before joining DOS, women were required to give “collateral” – such as highly damaging info about their family and friends, nude pictures, or rights to the recruit’s assets.

Notably, many DOS slaves were also branded with a symbol, which unknown to the recruits, incorporated Rainere’s and Mack’s initials.

Although, it is important to remember – as the official DOJ page over NXIVM and Mack states:

The charges in the indictment are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

However, digging a bit deeper into the court documents, the charges against Rainere are disconcerting, to say the least…

§ 1591 is “Sex trafficking of children by force, fraud, or coercion”. It’s important to note that the charge itself could cover a broad variety of crimes in many different circumstances… but it should be a cause for massive concern.

NXIVM – according to the charges – at the least manipulated and abused underage girls for service and sex.

Mack allegedly worked alongside Raniere in recruiting and trapping girls and women into NXIVM and DOS, holding blackmail over their heads if they chose to flee or speak up.

Per the New York Post in 2007:

Executives and top associates of the Albany-based NXIVM group – along with their family members – donated $29,900 to Clinton’s presidential campaign, according to federal records… …Hillary isn’t the only Clinton NXIVM officials are attracted to. At least three of them – group President Nancy Salzman and the Bronfman sisters – are members of Bill’s charitable organization, the Clinton Global Initiative. Membership is by invitation only and requires at least a $15,000 donation per person for one year…

Salzman is the President of NXIVM – and the Bronfman sisters allegedly funded Raniere – if they gave it to or were swindled out of it by Raniere could be debated.

3 high-ranking NXIVM officials are members of the Clinton Global Initiative – where membership is by invitation only, according to the Post.

Seemingly, something nefarious is lurking underneath the shaky facade of Mack’s and Raniere’s arrests. How far did NXIVM’s empire of abuse and blackmail span? Are any other Hollywood celebs implicated?

Are there any other cult-like sex rings preying on women and girls hidden in plain sight?

Last year, the dam broke with mega-creep Harvey Weinstein’s abuse and manipulation exposed – opening the floodgates for an influx of #MeToo confessions. Even an entertainment network as innocuous as Nickelodeon – children’s cartoons – got wrapped into the messy realm of sex abuse scandals. NXIVM, however, takes the cake over any previous bombshell – a ritualistic sex cult connected to a Hollywood star… not only is it wholly abhorrent but it begs the question: what else lurks beneath the veneer?