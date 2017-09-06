In a time where many of the nation’s thoughts and resources are consumed by the ongoing natural disaster crisis in Houston, President Trump’s administration charged forward in pushing through some critical campaign agenda policies, one of which was the rescinding of former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive order. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an announcement Tuesday morning described Obama’s 2012 order as “an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the Executive Branch”.

The details of the order to rescind have been laid out as a delayed cancellation of the Obama executive order, in order to put pressure on Congress to author a law that addresses immigration reform as a whole. President Trump has vowed to take matters into his own hands if such a task is not completed in 6 months. If Trump had not issued the order, the law was likely to be struck down in federal court later this month, as a hearing was scheduled to respond to a challenge made by 10 states.

Despite the fact that President Trump’s only action was to reverse an unconstitutional law and order a return to enforcing laws already on the books, this did not stop vocal leftists from losing their collective mind about the issue, as usual. With echoed screams of familiar liberal “arguments” like “Trump hates minorities” and “Make America Great Again is code for Make America White Again”, Twitter and other forms of social media predictably lit up with the same manufactured outrage from the same pathetic souls who have expressed contempt and despair at practically every turn the President and his staff have made.

Donald Trump showed more compassion to racist Joe Arpaio than he did nearly 800,000 children. Let that sink in.#DACA — Simar (@sahluwal) September 5, 2017

If your argument for repealing #DACA is that CHILDREN should SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES OF THEIR PARENTS ACTIONS,

you are actual garbage — • jessica • (@jesmarez_) September 5, 2017

Dress it up any way you like. After the DACA betrayal, Donald Trump is a racist pig. pic.twitter.com/AEZ5ik9XdW — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 6, 2017



Even former President Obama himself showed up for a little taste of the spotlight, releasing a lengthy post appealing to the emotional side of the law, saying that since we’ve already granted these kids hope, it would be cruel to take it away now… all the while ignoring the reality that he was the one who granted this empty promise and sold a bill of goods that could not be realistically fulfilled.

Other prominent public figures like Bernie Sanders took the opportunity to capitalize on an emotional appeal to their bases, while Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi assembled their fiercest supporters and held a pathetic, contrived, tearjerker of a video that displayed their dedication to continue resisting President Trump. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, often at odds with one another, put up a united front to criticize Trump’s decision. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel even banned the President from visiting his city.

The harsh reality that none of these leftists seem interesting in facing is that what President Obama did was in fact the wrong way to go about lawmaking, and indeed is the very reason the separate branches of government were established in the first place. Trump’s order yesterday essentially puts the ball back into the court that it should have been to begin with: Congress.

If America is to have any chance at true immigration reform, then the only time it should come from the office of the President is when he signs a bill that the Senate has put on his desk. The fact that leftists have been so vocal in challenging the repeal of this law and others shows that they have no intention of learning or enforcing the very Constitution that this nation stands on, and for the time being, it appears that they will continue obstructing anyone who does believe that it is the law of the land.

There seems to be no end in sight for the left’s manufactured outrage at Trump’s continued fulfillment of his campaign promises, but it has at least become fun to watch.