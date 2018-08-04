Democratic Superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Once Viewed Herself As Capitalist, Believed Feminism Was A “Relic”

The socialist Congressional candidate from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who advocates authenticity and being genuine for her political ambitions, at one point described herself as a follower of Adam Smith – the very founder of capitalism.

As a bombshell report from Fox News details, Ocasio-Cortez also said that terms like “feminism” and “empowerment” were “relics from the past”.

Notably, Ocasio-Cortez was already exposed as dishonest just months ago – claiming that she was familiar with poverty because she grew up in the Bronx.

Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Post:

I wasn’t born to a wealthy or powerful family — mother from Puerto Rico, dad from the South Bronx. I was born in a place where your Zip code determines your destiny…

The reality, however, is that whilst she did live in the Bronx until she was 5-years-old, her family then moved to affluent Yorktown Heights, one of the richest counties in the United States.

The socialist who won the NY primary isn't who she claims to be! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez DID live in the Bronx – til age 5 – then moved to Yorktown Heights, an affluent part of NY. She ran on a lie as a "Bronx girl" familiar w/ poverty! Not true. Anything for votes! #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/EldD6Zhdiu — Jon Hall ❌ (@JonHallFMS) June 30, 2018

So much for the notion of Ocasio-Cortez being a working-class “girl from the Bronx”!

Back in 2011 during her time at Boston University, Ocasio-Cortez described herself as a believer of “Adam Smith’s analyses” and penned numerous blog post hinting at her then-political beliefs.

In a 2009 blog post, Ocasio-Cortez questioned feminism, writing “the terms ‘feminism’ and ‘empowerment’ don’t seem to capture the priorities of our generation, and the words themselves sound like relics from the past, frumpy and outdated”.

She continues:

We no longer live in the same fight for equality of prior generations, we have moved to the widely accepted reality that marginalizing 50% of a given population doesn’t make much sense, mathematically or socially.

Although I understand political views can change over time, the notion that Ocasio-Cortez was a capitalist in very recent memory should be a cause for concern for New York voters.

If her beliefs have changed that dramatically in such a short period of time, what’s to say they won’t transform again – and this time potentially after she’s in Congress?

Ocasio-Cortez, initially blasted for holding extreme and radical views, has not only been outed as a liar – claiming to have sprung from poverty but actually hailing from a wealthy community; her credibility is now directly in question.

Although Ocasio-Cortez once held somewhat mild, traditional beliefs – all of that changed in just the span of a few years. She is now the superstar of the DNC, touting socialism and the end of border control organization, ICE – and many more head-scratching policies.

Her nationally-covered primary victory and her (now) radical and fringe views have led this 28-year-old “socialist” to become the face of the Democratic party. Still, the Democrats are wholly content with thrusting such an inexperienced, fledgling politician with shaky viewpoints into the national spotlight just months ahead of mid-terms – and I say, let them!