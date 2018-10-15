Denmark and Italy Fight Back Against Open Borders As Populism Swells Across Europe

On the heels of the United Kingdom’s and Europe’s disastrous immigration policies, both Denmark and Italy are fighting back against open borders.

Inger Støjberg, Danish Integration and Immigration Minister, recently rejected EU migrant quotas for 2018, detailing that refugees do not do enough to contribute to Denmark.

Støjberg told Jyllands-Posten:

Although we have gained significantly better control over the influx, we are still in the position that we are struggling to integrate the many refugees who have come to Denmark in recent years. Despite the fact that more refugees have come to work, there are still too many who do not support themselves… That is why I have decided that Denmark should not take quota refugees in 2018…

In her tenure as Integration and Immigration Minister, Støjberg has been vocally critical of mass migration – even saying she was open to the idea of placing failed asylum seekers on deserted Danish islands. However, she admitted there would definitely be “legal challenges” to that notion.

After it was revealed that migrants were among the majority represented in rape cases, Støjberg said that “it’s something we’ve seen through the years, that crime rates are much higher in immigrant circles than they are among Danes”.

Støjberg isn’t the only one ruffling feathers in regards to opposing open borders…

Ministry of the Interior, Matteo Salvini led the Italian government’s deportation of three African migrants suspected of plotting with Islamist terrorist groups, including one refugee who expressed the desire to kill “Christians” and white tourists”.

Along with the deportations of the three African refugees, an imam who was charged with “inciting to Islamic terrorism” saw expulsion from the country as well. The imam, Ahmed Elbadry Elbasiouny Aboualy, shared radical Islamist views confirmed by electronic surveillance of his communications and in his dealings at his local mosque.

In a statement released last week, Salvini pointed out that in Italy, there have been 339 expulsions from January 2015 to present, 102 of which occurred in 2018.

The statement also details the rap sheets of the deported African migrants, specifying that one of them “praised ISIS and attacked prison police”; while another was suspected of “having served in international terrorist groups… and trusting in Allah for the success of his” attacks on tourists and Christians. The last African refugee deported by the Italian government had “molested passersby to the cry of ‘Allah Akbar'”.

Amidst the political correctness and ignorance taking Europe by storm, it’s relieving to see political leaders who do understand the stakes at hand and the imminent dangers of unfettered immigration across open borders.

Even with leaders waking up and fighting back against the threat, it’s going to take a monsoon of fantastic grit and fight to turn the already catastrophic tides sweeping across the continent, irrevocably changing traditional cultures and societies.