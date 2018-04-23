DNC Ignores Its Own “Misconduct” In Its Lawsuit Against Russia, Trump, And Wikileaks

Last week, The Democratic National Committee (DNC) filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the Russian government, and Wikileaks -alleging that the groups attempted to conspire and rig the 2016 election.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said of the suit:

[It’s] not partisan, it’s patriotic. If the occupant of the Oval Office won’t protect our democracy, Democrats will. It is our obligation to the American people. [Conspiring] is an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency.

The DNC also claimed that the civil complaint was filed “to hold the defendants accountable for their misconduct and to ensure transparency.”

Misconduct? Transparency? The irony of the DNC using these words to describe their lawsuit should not be lost on anyone.

The DNC wasn’t exactly “transparent” when they destroyed their original servers and computers after falling victim to a hack, instead “replicating” all of the information to give to the FBI; and only allowing cybersecurity firm, Crowdstrike, to inspect their info at first.

And when it comes to “misconduct”, nothing fits the definition quite like the DNC’s rigging of primaries. Bernie Sanders was pushed out of the primary race via superdelegates and Queen Hillary was coronated instead – it was her turn, after all.

Let us not forget the biggest and brewing scandal of them all – the story of the Awan Brothers, longtime Democratic aides that had access to a wealth of information on Capitol Hill and has supposedly given a USB of data to the Pakistani government.

Top Democrats have said nothing about Awan, yet the DNC posits they are fighting on behalf of transparency. Perhaps they should look in the mirror before making these egregious claims. Furthermore, Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted e-mails are still undiscovered and lost – transparency be damned, all of Clinton’s e-mails were illegally deleted and she has yet to face any consequences from it.

Along with all of this, Wikileaks made an interesting point over the weekend…

The Democrats are suing @WikiLeaks and @JulianAssange for revealing how the DNC rigged the Democratic primaries. Help us counter-sue. We've never lost a publishing case and discovery is going to be amazing fun:https://t.co/E1QbYJL4bB More options:https://t.co/MsNZhrTzTL pic.twitter.com/VbPp7FTNq3 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 20, 2018

In the context of a civil lawsuit, “discovery” is the process in which evidence can be obtained from the opposing party – including requests for answers to interrogatories, requests for production of documents, and requests for admissions and depositions.

In short, under this lawsuit, Hillary Clinton and Debbie Wasserman Schultz could be put under oath. Discovery could land the “hacked” DNC server (and more) into Trump’s hands.

Seemingly forgetting that they’re the only ones who colluded with Russia, the Democrats have filed a lawsuit that will certainly blow up in their faces – that is, if it ends up going anywhere. After refusing to cooperate with the FBI or any other agency, all of the information that has been roadblocked by the DNC could be brought to light – all of the ugly corruption and misconduct laid stark and bare for the whole world to see.

Transparency, once and for all.