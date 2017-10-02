Episode 12 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released – this week’s episode features Jon Hall as a guest of the show. A link is below:

Episode 12 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on the NFL, Trump’s commentary on the league, as well as the NBA, NASCAR, and other professional sports leagues.

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

