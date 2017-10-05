Episode 13 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. A link is below:

Episode 13 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on the Las Vegas shooting, what happened/how was he able to do it, gun control as a political issue, media response to Trump PR visit, and more.

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

If you are interested in coming on the Free Market Shooter podcast as a guest, please contact Duane Norman.